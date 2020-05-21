Kailyn Lowry Shades Jenelle Evans’ Bikini Body & She Claps Back: ‘You’re A Giant Compared To Me’

Kailyn Lowry got in a not so subtle dig at what she thinks of Jenelle Evans’ bikini body after the former ‘Teen Mom 2’ star shared swimsuit photos. Now Jenelle is dissing Kail’s figure right back.

Just because Jenelle Evans is no longer on Teen Mom 2 doesn’t mean her feuds have gone away with her former cast mates. Her war of words with Kailyn Lowry is alive and well, after Kail appeared to throw shade at Jenelle’s bikini body. Jenelle, 28, shared several photos to her Instagram on May 20, wearing a tiny tie-dyed two piece while at a beach in North Carolina. Within hours, Kailyn tweeted “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but David better never come for my body ever again.”

That was a throw-back reference to how Jenelle’s husband David Eason body-shamed Kailyn’s bikini figure in Apr. of 2019. It was also a subtle slam to Jenelle about what Kail really thinks about former co-star’s current swimsuit curves. With the Coffee and Convos podcast co-host’s tweet, it was on! Jenelle took to her Instagram stories and called out Kailyn for being a “giant” compared to her body. She even began her series of IG stories messages with the same phrasing as Kail’s tweet.

“IDK who needs to hear this but you are a giant compared to me. Lets stand side by side.” Jenelle began with a laughing so hard it was crying emoji face. “Don’t let me start talking about you. Cheating on Javi (Marroquin) and telling my mom while getting your makeup done. But oh, everyone just finds out now? I told everyone this a long time ago. Wow, so much to say but let me stop LOL,” Jenelle continued.

She was referring to Kailyn‘s May 18 Twitter admission that she had been unfaithful to then-husband Javi with Chris Lopez, the father of her third child Lux, 2, and the baby boy she’s currently pregnant with. Kail, 28, tweeted, “Damn I really ended up with the one I told him not to worry about #yikes and then he cheated with every single girl he told me not to worry about …everything comes full circle #lessonlearned,” referring to cheating on Javi, and then getting cheated on by Chris. When a fan brought up how Javi cheated on Kailyn first, she sagely responded, “True but I don’t care what anyone else did! I guess I was trying to reflect on myself! Just want to do better bc I know better.”

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but David better never come for my body ever again. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) May 20, 2020

Jenelle kept going. “And like, you’re still worried about me? Focus on yourself and your family. I’m not on the show anymore so I’d appreciate it you (sic) stop stalking me. Sick of screenshots being sent to me,” she continued writing in her IG stories. Then she tried to throw the fact that she’s married in Kail’s face…even though Kailyn can’t stand volatile David, especially after he shot and killed Jenelle’s pet French Bulldog in Apr. 2019. “And at the end of the day, I have a husband that loves me unconditionally and my family is happy. That is all that matters #FamilyFirst,” Jenelle concluded. So far, Kailyn hasn’t responded to what Jenelle had to say, but we’ll keep you posted if she does.