Kailyn Lowry Fires Back After David Eason Calls Her ‘Overweight’ In Bikini Pics: ‘He Can’t Change Who He Is’

What a clap back! Kailyn Lowry defended herself against ‘Teen Mom 2′ co-star Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason after he fat-shamed her.

After David Eason, 30, fat-shamed Kailyn Lowry, 27, on Instagram Stories, she fired back at 27-year-old Jenelle Evans’ husband and said, “I can change my body. He can’t change who he is.” What a burn – but also, Kailyn doesn’t need to change a thing about her body, even if she technically can. Kailyn also said on Twitter, “If you expect me to do what you would do, you’re gonna end up disappointed.”

David previously commented on Kailyn’s body in response to her sharing HollywoodLife’s article about her stunning bikini look. “I’m sorry but there is nothing stunning about being overweight,” David commented. “How about promoting a healthy lifestyle instead of making it seem okay to be,” with the rest of his text being cut off from the story. Kailyn was in a black bikini in Cancun with her three children in the pictures, and there was nothing wrong with how she looked.

Kailyn was enjoying her beach vacation with her sons, Isaac, 9, Lincoln, 5, and Lux, 1, while a camera crew tagged along to document her vacation. We hope this interaction didn’t ruin her sun-filled trip.

I can change my body. He can’t change who he is ✌🏼💃🏼 https://t.co/E9TjAQKssz — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) April 24, 2019

Kailyn received comments from David after fans saw her being threatened from Jenelle and Jenelle’s mom on Teen Mom 2 in the April 15 episode. Things got so bad in the episode, Kailyn even told a producer she wanted to quit the reality television show. Jenelle said about the situation, “I think she’s envious of us, and us reconnecting, and none of her family wants anything to do with her. No one does because of the way she is. She’s stupid. She just wants her own show. She wants to kick everyone off and eliminate them one by one.”

While Kailyn and Jenelle clearly don’t get along, and likely won’t anytime soon, we hope that people will stop commenting on her body.