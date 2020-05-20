Ammika Harris Celebrates Aeko Turning 6 Mos. With Sweet New Photos Of The Cute Baby

Proud mom Ammika Harris posted adorable new pics of her son Aeko, whom she shares with Chris Brown, as she celebrating him turning six months old.

It’s hard to believe Chris Brown‘s mini-me Aeko Catori Brown is already six months old! The adorable bub’s mom Ammika Harris, 27, took to Instagram to celebrate her son — and we can’t deal with how cute he is! “Captain underwear turned out to be a cute old lady lol. Officially 6 months,” she captioned the May 20 carousel post with a smiley face emoji and a red heart emoji. The first pic showed little Aeko laying on a bed and smiling sweetly, while the second clip showed the infant wearing a sheet around his head and giggling while playing with his toys. So sweet!

Fans couldn’t believe how much Aeko has grown up — it seems like just yesterday that Ammika became a mom! Her latest posts come just a day after she too celebrated a milestone: her 27th birthday. “Thank you for all the birthday wishes!!! Thank you, thank you, thank you!” she began a post on her Instagram story, including a photo of her snuggling with an adorable dog. “I really had the best time!! Quarantine make[s] you enjoy the smallest but the most important things in life! Having friends and family is the most beautiful gift. I have everything I could ever as[k] for. Thank you for my love[d] ones who made the day so special for me,” she gushed.

The Taurus celebrated her birthday with a stunning photo that showed off her toned tummy, interestingly captioning with a lyric from Chris’ new song “Go Crazy” feat. Young Thug. “Everything you do is amazing,” she wrote, which is a line from the tune’s catchy chorus.

Chris also took to social media to pay tribute to Aeko’s mom, expressing his love for her! “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BOO. THE ONLY OTHER PERSON THAT LOOKS AT YOU THE WAY I DO IS AEKO… WHEN WE FIRST MET I GOT ON YA NERVES…you told me I talk too much… ,” he began, including a glam shot of Ammika in an oversized sweatshirt. “SO THEN I SHUT THE F— UP AND STARTED LISTENING! YOU ARE LIGHT, YOU ARE LOVE, and you are BEAUTY. THIS YO DAY…. I LOVE YOU. TELL MOMS THANK YOU! @ammikaa,” the singer wrote.