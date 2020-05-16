See Pic
Hollywood Life

Ammika Harris Posts A Chris Brown Lyric After Singer Reveals He Loves Her On Her 27th Birthday

Ammika Harris, Chris Brown
Backgrid
Beverly Hills, CA - Pop Icon, Chris Brown flaunts his new face tat while arriving at a Valentine's Day Party with Justin Combs in Beverly Hills. Chris looked overjoyed as his bold Nike's Air Jordan 3 sneaker tattooed on the right side of his face made a huge statement. Pictured: Chris Brown BACKGRID USA 13 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint. The Grammy Award-winning singer was detained Monday on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions and remained in custody Tuesday. Investigators have another two days to decide whether to let him go or file preliminary charges. On January 19th Chris Brown and rumored girlfriend, Ammika Harris were photographed at Le Cirque Club in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. The singer cuddles up to the reported Karrueche look alike in the middle of the club among friends. The pair were all smiles and seem completely smitten as they danced the night away together. *Shot on 1/19/19*Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika HarrisBACKGRID USA 22 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Chris Brown appears in good spirits after being released Tuesday from police custody after a woman filed a rape complaint against him. Brown is pictured getting in a van with his girlfriend Ammika Harris at his hotel in Paris.Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika HarrisBACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Ammika Harris shared a gorgeous photo of herself wearing a crop top that showed off her toned abs along with a cryptic positive lyric from Chris Brown’s song ‘Go Crazy’ on her 27th birthday.

Ammika Harris seemed to be showing some love to Chris Brown, 31, in her latest pic on Instagram. The brunette beauty, who celebrated her 27th birthday on May 16, shared a stunning photo of herself wearing a white crop top that showed off her abs on her special day and proved she has the singer, who is the father of her five-month-old son Aeko, on her mind when she captioned it with a lyric from his song “Go Crazy.” “Everything you do is amazing,” the caption read.

Just hours before Ammika shared her latest post, Chris himself gave a shout-out to her for her birthday and proudly expressed the love he has for the mother of his child. In addition to sharing a pretty pic of the brunette beauty in a oversized black sweatshirt, he wrote a sweet caption. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BOO. THE ONLY OTHER PERSON THAT LOOKS AT YOU THE WAY I DO IS AEKO… WHEN WE FIRST MET I GOT ON YA NERVES…you told me I talk too much… SO THEN I SHUT THE F*CK UP AND STARTED LISTENING! YOU ARE LIGHT, YOU ARE LOVE, and you are BEAUTY. THIS YO DAY…. I LOVE YOU ❤️💕 TELL MOMS THANK YOU! @ammikaa” it read.

Earlier this month, Ammika shared her own birthday wish for Chris by posting a series of pics that included adorable little Aeko posing while holding a photograph of his star dad. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY!!!!!!! I LOVE YOU @chrisbrownofficial,” Ammika wrote alongside the pics.

View this post on Instagram

Everything you do is amazing

A post shared by Ammika Harris (@ammikaaa) on

It’s awesome to see the support between Ammika and Chris, who have been mostly private about their relationship until this point. We look forward to seeing more!