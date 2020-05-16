Ammika Harris Posts A Chris Brown Lyric After Singer Reveals He Loves Her On Her 27th Birthday

Ammika Harris shared a gorgeous photo of herself wearing a crop top that showed off her toned abs along with a cryptic positive lyric from Chris Brown’s song ‘Go Crazy’ on her 27th birthday.

Ammika Harris seemed to be showing some love to Chris Brown, 31, in her latest pic on Instagram. The brunette beauty, who celebrated her 27th birthday on May 16, shared a stunning photo of herself wearing a white crop top that showed off her abs on her special day and proved she has the singer, who is the father of her five-month-old son Aeko, on her mind when she captioned it with a lyric from his song “Go Crazy.” “Everything you do is amazing,” the caption read.

Just hours before Ammika shared her latest post, Chris himself gave a shout-out to her for her birthday and proudly expressed the love he has for the mother of his child. In addition to sharing a pretty pic of the brunette beauty in a oversized black sweatshirt, he wrote a sweet caption. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BOO. THE ONLY OTHER PERSON THAT LOOKS AT YOU THE WAY I DO IS AEKO… WHEN WE FIRST MET I GOT ON YA NERVES…you told me I talk too much… SO THEN I SHUT THE F*CK UP AND STARTED LISTENING! YOU ARE LIGHT, YOU ARE LOVE, and you are BEAUTY. THIS YO DAY…. I LOVE YOU ❤️💕 TELL MOMS THANK YOU! @ammikaa” it read.

Earlier this month, Ammika shared her own birthday wish for Chris by posting a series of pics that included adorable little Aeko posing while holding a photograph of his star dad. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY!!!!!!! I LOVE YOU @chrisbrownofficial,” Ammika wrote alongside the pics.

It’s awesome to see the support between Ammika and Chris, who have been mostly private about their relationship until this point. We look forward to seeing more!