JoJo Siwa Transforms Her Hair From Classic Tight Ponytail To Soft Curls In Epic TikTok Video

JoJo Siwa ditched her signature ponytail for her soft, natural wavy hair and she showed off the incredible transformation on TikTok.

The TikTok Queen is back with another epic video! This time, JoJo Siwa showed off her natural locks once again with an incredible transformation video. In the vid, she starts with her hair in its classic, tight, high ponytail. The Nickelodeon star is standing in front of a mirror, which she sprays down with some cleaner, and when she wipes it away, a completely different person is looking back at her. After the transformation, JoJo’s hair is out of the ponytail, and cascading down her shoulders in long, soft curls — her natural look!

In addition to the major hairstyle change, JoJo also switched up her outfits by changing from a brightly-colored, sequined jacket to a much more casual black t-shirt. She seems happy with the results, too, as she checks herself out in the mirror with pride while showing off the second look. Now that JoJo is 17, she seems to be outgrowing her usual tight ponytail and bow just a bit, as she’s been putting different hairstyles on display on social media much more often these days.

Earlier this month, she actually wore her hair down and straight, and showed off the makeover on Instagram, as well. In April, she posted a similar video to the latest transformation clip — the video started with her hair in a ponytail, but ended with it in its natural, curly state.

JoJo has been wearing her ponytail ever since her career first took off on Dance Moms back on 2014. Now, we’ll have to wait and see if she ditches it for good, or if she’ll still rock the look for her concerts, music videos and more in the future.