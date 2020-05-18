Brad Pitt Shares Epic Message For Missouri State’s Class Of 2020: ‘We Are Rooting For You’

Brad Pitt surprised the graduating class of Missouri State University, which is located in his hometown of Springfield, MO, with an encouraging video message for their virtual graduation while he was in quarantine.

In the clip, a long-haired Brad can be seen smiling and wearing a turquoise shirt as he shows off some grayish facial hair. “Hi everyone, Brad here from quarantine with a shout out to the graduating class of Missouri State University,” Brad began in the video before giving a fist and a cheer of “Yeahhh.” He went on to express how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting their in-person graduation ceremony and encouraged them to keep at it. “It must be very strange doing this in these trying times but know we’re rooting for you,” he continued. “Our money’s on you to make this world a better place and we wish you all the best in your future endeavors. So…ya did it! Ya made it! Enjoy, congrats again and think big.”

The touching message brought on a lot of comments in tweets and many people praised Brad for his generosity. “He’s gorgeous with a huge heart. Awesome,” one tweet read while another indicated he was making an impact.

We have one more surprise for our #BearGrads: A special message from one of Springfield's own. Thanks, Brad. pic.twitter.com/tCtWgzhozI — Missouri State (@MissouriState) May 19, 2020

When Brad’s not impressing students at Missouri State and other schools, he’s making sure to spend time with his kids despite the stay-at-home orders that are in effect due to the coronavirus pandemic. The father-of-six is planning on celebrating his daughter Shiloh‘s 14th birthday at home with her on May 27, according to a source. Brad’s ex and Shiloh’s mom Angelina Jolie, 44, also plans on spending the special occasion with her. “Brad and Angelina live so close to each other it’ll be easy for Shiloh to spend time with both of them on her birthday,” one insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on May 11. “What she really wants is a party with her friends but unfortunately that will have to be put off until lockdown is over.”

Brad’s five other children, Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11 are also set to spend time with Shiloh.“There will of course be a party with her brothers and sisters,” another source EXCLUSIVELY confirmed. “Brad will make it fun for all the kids.”