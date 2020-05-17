Lionel Richie Unites ‘American Idol’ Vets For Powerful Performance During Season 18 Finale

The finale of ‘American Idol’ ended with an inspiring performance of ‘We Are The World’ from Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and a slew of famous alum from the show.

The world needed a powerful moment amidst the coronavirus pandemic, and the American Idol finale on May 17 gave us just that. Lionel Richie rounded up an incredible group of superstars to perform a gorgeous rendition of the inspiring hit that song he wrote with Michael Jackson in the 1980s, “We Are The World.” Lionel was joined by his fellow American Idol judges, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry, as well as stars who’ve found success on Idol in years’ past. Alejandro Aranda, Gabby Barrett, Jordin Sarks, Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Laine Hardy, Lauren Alaina, Phillip Phillips, Ruben Studdard and Scotty McCreery were all part of the performance.

Of course, due to quarantine regulations because of coronavirus, all of the performers had to come together virtually from their respective homes. The performance was the closing of the show, which ended the season on a high note. The finale was jam-packed with content, including multiple performances from the top five contestants (Jonny West, Dillon James, Francisco Martin, Arthur Gunn and Just Sam). At the end of the night, Just Sa was declared the winner based on votes from viewers around the country.

The top 5 artists also got to perform with Lauren Daigle, while the top 11 sang with Cynthia Erivo. Katy and Luke also performed their latest singles, “Daises” and “One Margarita,” respectively. Plus, Rascal Flatts and Doug Kiker teamed up for a stunning rendition of “Bless The Broken Road.”

The final episodes of this season of American Idol were certainly unprecedented, as all of the live shows had to be filmed virtually. However, the contestants all rose to the challenge and were able to continue providing entertainment to viewers during such difficult times. Lionel’s group performance was certainly a fitting way to end the night!