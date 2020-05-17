Kelly Dodd & Rick Leventhal: The Status Of Their 2020 Wedding Revealed Amid Worldwide Pandemic

‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ star Kelly Dodd was trying for a 2020 wedding to fiance’ Rick Leventhal but with the worldwide pandemic happening their plans are changing.

Kelly Dodd, 44, was set to regain her official housewife title later this year by marrying fiance’ Rick Leventhal, 60, but she’s realizing that’s on pause due to the COVID-19 outbreak. “Kelly has done her best to come to terms with the fact that she won’t be marrying Rick this fall like she had hoped,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re not moving forward with the October wedding date right now.”

Kelly got engaged to the Fox News correspondent on Nov. 13, 2019 after only dating 4 months. The couple, who were introduced by Kelly’s good friend and fellow housewife Ramona Singer, 63, already had her eyes set on a wedding date and location. “10/10/2020, we’re trying,” Kelly told HL during an exclusive interview on Nov. 15, 2019 at BravoCon in NYC. “We’re shooting for that. I want to do Napa.”

The Bravolebrity is understandably frustrated over the situation as a whole and she’s been pretty vocal about it. Kelly has been under fire for her airplane trips back and forth from OC to see daughter Jolie, 13, and Rick’s home base of New York. The Positive Beverages owner has also raised eyebrows by being out without a mask and making comments that the virus is “God’s way of thinning the herd.” Though she has publicly apologized, it doesn’t make the situation any easier. “She’s disappointed, but she wants to have a wedding and there’s nothing she can do about it,” our source added. “Kelly wanted to marry Rick this year, but all plans are officially on hold right now just with so many closures.”

Though chances look pretty grim, the door isn’t closed off completely for the couple to wed this year should things change. “She was not in the thick of planning too much anyways,” our source said of Kelly’s second shot at marriage. “If things open up, she’d like to. She’s ready to be his wife.”