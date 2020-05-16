French Montana Shows Off His Ripped Body After Leaving Flirty Comment For Kourtney Kardashian

French Montana posted a shirtless photo, and clapped back at fellow rapper Young Thug, just days after flirting with Kourtney Kardashian.

French Montana showed off his ripped abs and toned arms, just one day after he left a super flirty comment on Kourtney Kardashian‘s bikini selfie. In a new Instagram photo, French held up a plaque with the words ‘SOLD 578k’. He captioned the shirtless snap, “MY LAST ALBUM FIRST WEEK !! I WASN’t HATING I ACTUALLY LIKE IT. DROP THE ALBUM BARBIE DOLL #yourpops #auntimontana.” The caption was a jab at fellow rapper, Young Thug, who quickly responded on his Instagram Story and wrote, “We put it out on soundcloud for free for about 3 days auntie… we didn’t wanna do the whole label thing, but only because he wanted to put it out on his bday.” The rapper then told French to “mind your little biz.”

It comes one day after the “Unforgettable” singer slid into the comments section of Kourt’s May 15 Instagram photo, in which she rocked a barely-there floral bikini top. “Owwwwww ratataaa,” he commented on the Poosh founder’s sultry snap. French — who was born Karim Kharbouch — famously dated younger Kardashian sis Khloe, however he and Kourtney have remained friends over the years. Pal Malika Haqq commented “good morning” while another fan wrote, “most interesting to look at,” in reference to the time Kim said she was the “least interesting to look at”.

French and Kourt have remained friends over the years, and hung out together back in Sept. 2019 as they attended friend Stephanie Shepherd‘s birthday party. The festivities began at L.A. hotspot Genghis Cohen, where they arrived at 11 p.m. and then moved over to Hyde, the party continued until 2:30 a.m.

Though it has been several years since Khloe and the rapper were romantically involved, they are reportedly still close as Khloe was leaning on him for support during her split from Tristan Thompson. “They are more than just friends, French is someone that Khloe has always been able to trust and talk to about things,” a source spilled exclusively to HollywoodLife back in April 2019. French has also defended their short relationship in the past, insisting he was not a rebound and the “love was real” to Haute Living magazine in June. “Me and Khloe are always going to be friends, and the family still remains close…I feel like we had a real dope relationship―there was no bad blood, nobody did something to somebody that we couldn’t come back from,” he added at the time.