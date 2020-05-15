Brie & Nikki Bella Reveal Possible Baby Names & Why It’s Been ‘Very Difficult’ To Pick One

Brie & Nikki Bella chatted with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about how they’re having a hard time picking out baby names!

Pregnancy can bring an array of challenges for any expectant mother. One of those battles, which can often change as your due date nears, is what to name your bundle of joy when they enter the world. Brie & Nikki Bella, 36, are experiencing their own issues with this matter which they discussed in length with HL in our recent chat fest with them! For Brie, who is expecting her 2nd child with husband Daniel Bryan (real name Bryan Lloyd Danielson), 38, they have one particular letter on their mind. “So Bryan and I — I think I said I said a long time ago, but I have to do all B names because Bryan’s whole family’s all B’s, so because, he’s Brian and I’m Brianna and now we have Birdie (their daughter) our baby has to have a ‘B’ name,” she said.

The WWE superstar continued, “So Bryan’s dad who passed his name was Buddy, so if it’s a boy, we’re gonna name him Buddy. If it’s a girl, we have no idea. He and I, we both want way different names. I think Branch is really cute for a girl and he’s like, ‘Uhhh’ and then he really wants Beatrice and I’m like, ‘Uhh’, so we’re like, we cannot agree on a girl name.”

For Nikki, whose book with her twin sister Incomparable is out right now, its a whole new world for her as she & fiance Artem Chigvintzev, 37, are expecting baby number one together. “We’re still going back and forth with names,” the brunette bombshell revealed. “We’re not sure. We’re really excited for the gender reveal for the season finale of Total Bellas, so it’ll be fun to see what people think. I have to find something that goes with a Russian middle name and last name. So it’s very, very difficult and I don’t want it to be a Russian first name.”

The ladies are also doing their best to stay in shape as their due date nears. Nikki has been getting in some at-home workouts amid being in self-quarantine where the results looked nothing short of absolutely stunning. She posted a clip of her breaking a sweat on an elliptical machine while rocking no makeup and a ponytail earlier this month.