Nikki Bella Shows Off Her Nearly 27-Week Baby Bump While Working Out At Home
Nikki Bella is working out like a champ at 27 weeks pregnant! The WWE star cradled her baby bump while working up a sweat in a new video on May 5 — the same day her new memoir, ‘Incomparable’ was released.
Nikki Bella is keeping up with her workouts while pregnant in quarantine. The former WWE pro, 36, shared a clip of her working out at a home gym early Tuesday morning. Nikki, who is expecting her first child with fiance, Artem Chigvintsev, kept one hand on her pregnant belly as she peddled on an elliptical machine.
(Video credit: Nikki Bella/Instagram)
“Happy pub day, Bella Army! … I can’t believe Brie and I are now authors … I’m just super super happy and excited. I even put on a red lip, even a choker and a little black dress,” Nikki gushed before explaining how she plans to use her platform after the book’s release.
“Brie and I, we put our heart and souls from it. I already know that some of my stories are trending and I can’t wait to talk to a lot of you more about what’s happened in my past because it’s been a really hard journey to get through,” Nikki said. “But hey, I’m getting through it, I’ve gone through it, and I want to help you all get through your own stuff and be heroes of your own story because we all can.”