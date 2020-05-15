Ashley Olsen Covers Up In Protective Face Gear In 1st Photos Since Sister Mary-Kate Filed For Divorce

Ashley Olsen was seen leaving her Tribeca office wearing protective face gear amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. It’s the first time she’s been spotted since her sister, Mary-Kate, filed for divorce from her husband, Pierre Olivier Sarkozy.

Ashley Olsen is protecting herself during the coronavirus pandemic. The 33-year-old designer was spotted leaving her Tribeca offices in NYC on May 14. The former child star was bundled up in a soft brown, corduroy jacket and a black and white scarf while carrying a sweater. Ashley sported a pair of sunglasses and wore a protective face mask and latex gloves, following safety measures outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The photos come roughly two days after news broke that Ashley’s twin sister, Mary-Kate, had filed an emergency court order after filing for divorce from her husband of nearly five years, Pierre Olivier Sarkozy, 50, on April 17. The Full House alum requested the emergency order on May 13, roughly one month after signing a divorce petition. Due to the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic, New York courts are not processing divorce filings with the exception of emergencies, which is why Mary-Kate filed the order.

On May 14, it was reported that Mary-Kate’s emergency divorce filing request was denied due to the coronavirus pandemic and was considered an unessential matter. “The original filing was rejected by the New York County Clerk because they did not follow the essential matter procedure,” Lucian Chalfen, a spokesperson for the New York courts, confirmed. “They refiled under the essential matter procedure and the matter was referred to the ex-party State Supreme Court Judge. He just decided that it is not an essential matter so they can’t file anything at this point.”

As Mary-Kate continues to maneuver the stresses of her divorce, the Row designer is also trying to find a new place to stay. Mary-Kate’s legal team reportedly received an email from Olivier, which stipulated a May 18 deadline for the actress-turned-designer to move out of their New York City apartment. Her legal team has requested that the date be extended to May 30 due to the effects of the pandemic. As of now, Mary-Kate could potentially be staying with her twin sister and friends outside of New York.