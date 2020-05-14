Exclusive
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: The ‘Down To Earth’ Way They Will Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary

This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle. The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018
Britain's Prince Harry (R) and his wife Meghan visit Canada House in London, Britain, 07 January 2020.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (2R) and Meghan Duchess of Sussex (2L) stand with the High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom, Janice Charette and the deputy High Commissioner, Sarah Fountain Smith, as they leave after their visit to Canada House
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Canada House, London, UK - 07 Jan 2020 Their Royal Highnesses wanted to meet with HE. Ms. Janice Charette, High Commissioner in Canada to the UK as well as staff to thank them for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada. Following their meeting with the High Commissioner, Their Royal Highnesses will visit the Canada Gallery and view a special exhibition by Indigenous Canadian artist, Skawennati. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also meet different members of the High Commission team who work in a range of sectors supporting the partnership between Canada and the UK. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex last visited Canada House on Commonwealth Day in March 2019 where they met and spoke with young Canadians from a wide range of sectors including fashion, the arts, and business and academia, about their experiences as expats as well as opportunities for young people working in the Commonwealth. View Gallery View Gallery 54 Photos.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don’t have ‘any big fancy plans’ for their second wedding anniversary on May 19. Here’s how the couple is planning to celebrate!

May 19 marks two years since the world watched as Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, exchanged their vows in Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel. A lot has changed for the internationally famous couple in only two years, but according to a source, Harry and Meghan are planning to keep their anniversary incredibly low-key as they continue to quarantine with family in Los Angeles. “Meghan and Harry’s wedding anniversary is next week but there aren’t any big fancy plans, they are very down to earth,” the source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.

Indeed, Harry and Meghan’s special day will most likely consist of things that the two love to do together. “They’re favorite thing to do is cook together at home so that will be on the agenda,” the source continued. Of course, that doesn’t mean that Harry isn’t planning on getting his beloved wife a commemorative gift. “Harry is very romantic,” the source continued, adding, “he likes to give Meghan jewelry to mark special occasions, so she’ll get something thoughtful and tasteful from him.” As far as any other gifts, however, the two aren’t particularly into exchanging material items and prefer to keep things simple and hone in on their philanthropic roots.

“Neither of them is really into collecting stuff,” the source shared, but noted that it’s “more than likely they’ll choose a charity together and donate something in honor of their anniversary.” Harry and Meghan have always been incredibly philanthropic and those ventures are something the couple will likely continue pursuing since taking a step back from their royal duties. After years of dealing with invasive, insensitive tabloids, Harry and Meghan made the decision in January to step down as senior royal family members, relinquishing titles, obligations, and more.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the steps of St. George’s Chapel on their wedding day, May 19, 2018 [REX/Shutterstock].
The family relocated to Los Angeles after living in Canada, and have been raising their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor nearer to Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland. Harry and Meghan have already celebrated a major milestone with their infant son — celebrating his first birthday on May 6!

In honor of his birthday, and doing their part amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Meghan sent a video of herself reading Duck! Rabbit! with little Archie to Save The Children UK. If the sweet video and Harry and Meghan’s ongoing charitable work is any indication, the happy couple will mark their special occasion with their own royal seal of approval. HollywoodLife reached out to Harry and Meghan’s rep for comment.