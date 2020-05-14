Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: The ‘Down To Earth’ Way They Will Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don’t have ‘any big fancy plans’ for their second wedding anniversary on May 19. Here’s how the couple is planning to celebrate!

May 19 marks two years since the world watched as Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, exchanged their vows in Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel. A lot has changed for the internationally famous couple in only two years, but according to a source, Harry and Meghan are planning to keep their anniversary incredibly low-key as they continue to quarantine with family in Los Angeles. “Meghan and Harry’s wedding anniversary is next week but there aren’t any big fancy plans, they are very down to earth,” the source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.

Indeed, Harry and Meghan’s special day will most likely consist of things that the two love to do together. “They’re favorite thing to do is cook together at home so that will be on the agenda,” the source continued. Of course, that doesn’t mean that Harry isn’t planning on getting his beloved wife a commemorative gift. “Harry is very romantic,” the source continued, adding, “he likes to give Meghan jewelry to mark special occasions, so she’ll get something thoughtful and tasteful from him.” As far as any other gifts, however, the two aren’t particularly into exchanging material items and prefer to keep things simple and hone in on their philanthropic roots.

“Neither of them is really into collecting stuff,” the source shared, but noted that it’s “more than likely they’ll choose a charity together and donate something in honor of their anniversary.” Harry and Meghan have always been incredibly philanthropic and those ventures are something the couple will likely continue pursuing since taking a step back from their royal duties. After years of dealing with invasive, insensitive tabloids, Harry and Meghan made the decision in January to step down as senior royal family members, relinquishing titles, obligations, and more.

The family relocated to Los Angeles after living in Canada, and have been raising their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor nearer to Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland. Harry and Meghan have already celebrated a major milestone with their infant son — celebrating his first birthday on May 6!

In honor of his birthday, and doing their part amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Meghan sent a video of herself reading Duck! Rabbit! with little Archie to Save The Children UK. If the sweet video and Harry and Meghan’s ongoing charitable work is any indication, the happy couple will mark their special occasion with their own royal seal of approval. HollywoodLife reached out to Harry and Meghan’s rep for comment.