Khloe Kardahian & Tristan Thompson Send Woman Cease & Desist Over Paternity Claim

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are threatening to sue a woman over her claims that the NBA player fathered her son. They sent a cease and desist letter demanding she stop ‘spreading lies’ about the former couple.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have bigger problems on their hands than dealing with the false rumor that she’s pregnant again. The former couple‘s attorney Marty Singer sent a cease and desist letter to Kimberly Alexander, a woman who claims that the NBA star is the father of her son Peyton. In the letter obtained by HollywoodLife.com dated May 13, Singer tells Alexander: “We demand that you immediately stop defaming them with malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications” about the paternity of her son. We have reached out to Ms. Alexander for comment.

The letter goes on to explain that Thompson, 29, already took a paternity test that came out negative. “After it was indisputably established by a paternity test performed by one of the most reputable labs that Mr. Thompson is not your child’s father, we thought that would be the end of this,” the letter continued. “Instead, you have continued to spread outrageous lies about my clients, including ridiculous fictional conspiracy theories that you conjured up claiming that my clients supposedly somehow falsified the paternity test results since members of the Kardashian family had previously used the same trustworthy lab.”

Khloe, 35, is part of the cease and desist letter because as Singer explains, “You also defamed Khloe Kardashian with the ridiculous fabricated lie that she paid off people because you have ‘lots of dirt (on Tristan)’ and to shut her up. This never happened and you know it. It’s pure fiction.”

Alexander’s claims got out after a blog called Gossip of the City published alleged copies of text exchanges between her and Thompson over the paternity testing. The site also shared alleged laboratory paperwork that appears to show the Cleveland Cavaliers star took a paternity test in January 2020. However, Alexander allegedly wrote in the texts that wasn’t satisfied with the lab he used — LB Genetics in Santa Ana, CA — because the company has advertised themselves as having worked with the Kardashians.

Alexander wanted Thompson to have a second DNA test and he reportedly agreed under the condition that an AABB-accredited lab perform it. Singer’s letter to Alexander claims “you refused to do a legally admissible second test with an AABB–accredited lab (despite demanding a second test), and you were fired by your lawyers.” Alexander had been represented by The Bloom Firm. But their attorneys and the woman were “unable to resolve” her claims against Thompson, and she is no longer a client, according to an alleged letter from the firm included in Gossip of the City’s documents.

Singer’s cease and desist letter also states that Alexander could now be sued by Khloe and Tristan if she continues making claims about Thompson and the paternity of her child. “Your outrageous wrongful conduct has exposed you to multi-million dollar liability for claims including defamation and false light invasion of privacy. If you fail to immediately cease and desist from your wrongful course of conduct, your legal exposure will increase exponentially, and you will be sued.” Singer wrote, He added, “It is obvious that the reason you are spreading these lies about my clients is because you want your 15 minutes of fame.”

Alexander tells E! News that “I feel like the whole issue originally stemmed from Tristan not wanting to choose a neutral setting for the DNA testing and using a Kardashian associated DNA Testing facility. I feel as if you really have nothing to hide then why not just go to a neutral testing site. And we both know what happened and exactly what went on between us, that’s all I can say for now.”