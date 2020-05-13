Kim Kardashian Is Unrecognizable With Tight Ponytail & Big Lips In Sexy New Pic

Kim Kardashian left her fans in a state of absolute shock after she posted two different but very sultry snaps!

What an exciting week it has been for Kim Kardashian! The 39-year-old had a lot to celebrate when she passed 170 million followers on her wildly popular Instagram account. As a thank you, in true Kim style, she showed off her sexy yet glamorous side in two pics (which you can SEE HERE) of her posing in a skintight dress on Wednesday, May 13. The Keeping up with The Kardashians star appeared unrecognizable while putting her big lips and tight ponytail on display in a gorgeous green and pink ensemble. She went barefoot for the snaps and only used a mustard colored clutch as an accessory. “170 million WOW I love you guys all so much!” she captioned next to a couple of heart emojis.

Her smackers have gotten a lot of attention over the past couple of days. Kim channeled her baby half-sister Kylie Jenner‘s infamous pout in another snap posted on Tuesday, May 13. Kim blew a kiss for the camera with her lips easily on display while rocking a stunning printed yellow top and what looked to be a leather skirt. The mother-of-four even used the lips emoji as her caption!

Kim’s look and style has been imitated by several people as her career continues to rise. Someone that channeled the KKW beauty founder recently was none other than Jersey Shore cast member Angelina Pivarnick! The Staten Island native practically looked like Kim’s twin in a smoking hot IG snap posted on Monday, May 11, where she wore a full face of makeup and a revealing low-cut top.

Angelina was no doubt flattered by the comparison. “I never tried to look like her. But I guess my look is like hers lol,” she told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview earlier this week. “I think Kim is beautiful so anyone saying this about me I take it as a compliment to the fullest. Thanks to everyone that says I look like her.”