‘Jersey Shore’s Angelina Looks Identical To Kim Kardashian In New Selfie — See Pic

‘Kim Kardashian’ was the first name that popped up in many fans’ minds after seeing this selfie of Angelina Pivarnick. The ‘Jersey Shore’ star was practically the ‘KUWTK’ star’s doppelgänger!

Angelina Pivarnick, 33, made her Instagram followers do a double take after uploading a selfie on May 11. They had to make sure they weren’t looking at a photo of Kim Kardashian, 39! With the same raven-colored tresses swooped up into a high ponytail (a hairdo that Kim too likes to rock), high cheekbones and big eyes, Angelina could’ve easily passed as Kim’s twin. “Legit thought this was kim k,” one fan wrote, while others had similar thoughts with comments like “Kim K vibessssss” and “You look like Kim Kardashian.”

Here’s where their cultural backgrounds collide: Angelina is half Polish, and Kim is half Armenian. There has been a long history of Armenians living in Poland, although Angelina and Kim’s twinning moment could’ve just be a coincidence. Angelina didn’t post the photo to point out their uncanny resemblance, though. The MTV star was actually promoting her hair extensions and false eyelashes.

“Got my @prettypartybty hair in today. I’m loving how amazing it is. Check them out guys!! Wearing my @lashelina lashes in style queen !!!!,” Angelina captioned the selfie, tagging the brands prettypartybty and Lashelina (her own false eyelash company).

While Angelina is quarantining inside her home and promoting her business, the MTV star’s drama is also playing out on Season 3 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation! In the most recent episode, which aired on May 6, fans watched Angelina’s bachelorette party festivities unfold — which included a toast from none other than Vinny Guadagnino.The co-stars have hooked up in the past (hence Vinny cheekily calling Angelina his “sexual partner”), but alas, Vinny surprisingly gave a heartwarming speech. Off screen, Angelina went on to tie the knot with Chris Larangeira in Nov. 2019.