Ariana Grande Remembers Ex Mac Miller Fondly In New Interview: His Music Was ‘Beautiful Gift’ To Us All

Ariana Grande got super candid in a new Apple Music interview. The singer revealed that ‘nothing mattered more’ to her late ex Mac Miller than music did.

Ariana Grande has opened up about her ex Mac Miller in a new interview. The “thank u, next” hitmaker spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music via video chat to discuss everything from her new single “Stuck with U“, to how much music mattered to the late Mac Miller. “I think that nothing mattered more to him than music ever,” she said in the May 13 interview. “And he was the kind of person who woke up and rolled into the studio, tumbled out of bed, into the studio next door. Nothing was more important. Talk about losing track of time and forgetting to eat, remind yourself to take care of yourself and be a person.”

The 26-year-old Florida native also discussed how Mac “touched” the world. “He was a person who gave literally every single second of his thought and time and life to his music. And I think that’s so evident in what he’s left us with and just how many incredible and different bodies of work, everything from Blue Slide Park, Kids, to all the way through Divine Feminine, to Swimming, to Circles, to everything in between,” she said, adding, “Especially Larry Lovestein, big fan and also Faces, all of that. It has to be, it’s just such a beautiful gift I think that he kind of touched the world with, and I think the thing he’d want most is for us to just appreciate it and not forget about it.”

In the interview, the former child star also opened up about why she stopped doing interviews for a period of time. “I felt like whenever I would get into a position where somebody would try to say something for clickbait or twist my words or blah, blah, blah, I would defend myself. And then, people would be like, ‘Oh, she’s a diva’,” Ariana told Zane. “It’s like when men express their opinions or defend themselves, or are directing something and making notes on something, they’re brilliant. And yet, it’s just so not the same thing with women, which I hope we can work on fixing.”

The singer went on to say she was “tired” of feeling like women were being silenced. “I’m trying to just say, ‘f**k it’ and let go of that trauma. Because I do have a lot to say, and I do enjoy talking to people. And I do want to do interviews and share with people, and not be afraid to be myself. And I’m working on becoming that.” Listen to the conversation in full today at apple.co/zane.