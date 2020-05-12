Khloe Kardashian Reveals The Hilarious Way True Thompson Is Helping Her Lose ‘Quarantine Weight’

Khloe Kardashian enlisted her two-year-old daughter’s help to lose ‘weight’ for an upcoming project! All True Thompson had to do was sit there as Khloe pulled the toddler along in a wagon.

Who needs a gym when you have a kid? Khloe Kardashian, 35, got into shape by giving her daughter True Thompson, 2, a ride around their Calabasas community in a scooter wagon on May 11! This was an intense workout: Khloe used her sheer body strength to pull along the wagon, which was connected to the Good American co-founder’s waist with a band. Khloe wasn’t simply strolling down the road, though — she was breaking out into a full run.

“Trying to get some of this quarantine weight off for my good american shoot,” Khloe captioned a video of the unique workout, which she posted to her Instagram Story on Monday. Khloe prepared for her clothing brand’s upcoming photo shoot with the guidance of Don-A-Matrix, a celebrity trainer who is known for whipping the KarJenners into shape!

Don-A-Matrix has lent the same tips he gives to Khloe, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian in multiple EXCLUSIVE interviews with HollywoodLife! We most recently spoke with the famed fitness guru in March, and he gave his best advice for achieving abs like Kim’s and explained why resistance bands are amazing for toning legs — take note of the band Khloe is using below! However, when it comes to an overall workout approach, this is what Don had to say: “Not to be biased, but my Don-A-Matrix method is a perfect routine to whip you into shape quickly. I came up with the Don-A-Matrix method as a way to have a specialized workout resemble a sports game. Similar to a normal basketball or football game, my workout consists of four quarters – but within each quarter, you have 3 sets of two different exercises, combined with a period of rest or relief after each quarter. The method delivers results by challenging the cardio and muscular endurance system to tone and sculpt the body while burning fat.”

A day before the workout, Khloe received the ultimate surprise from True’s dad, Tristan Thompson, for Mother’s Day: a gigantic balloon display that included three balloons spelling out “MOM.” From a giant heart-shaped archway to bouquets of pink balloons, it was seriously a sight to behold. Khloe gushed over the gesture on her Instagram Story, writing, “Thank you, Tristan and True for my gorgeous balloons.”