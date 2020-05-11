Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Ex Sara Molina Shades Him, Claims He ‘Completely Neglects’ Their Daughter
The mother of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s daughter Saraiyah just went off on the rainbow haired rapper. She told him he’s a neglectful dad who doesn’t care at all about his little girl’s safety.
After spending a blissful Mother’s Day with her three-year-old daughter Saraiyah, Sara Molina ripped into the girl’s “neglectful” dad Tekashi 6ix9ine for caring more about his cash and cars than their child. In a May 11 Instagram stories post, the 24-year-old mom wrote about her ex, “This is a man that is all for himself, apologizing to his fans but not his daughter who he completely neglects and doesn’t support or give af about her safety.” She continued, “Leave me alone n***a, all those watches and all that money and all those cars can’t fix you or make you happy forever.”
Tekashi has been literally been flaunting wads of cash via IG pics ever since being released from prison to home confinement on Apr. 2. He was serving a two-year sentence for racketeering and firearm charges related to his participation in a street gang, and due for early release in Aug. 2020. But the spread of the coronavirus led to him getting out even earlier, and now Tekashi is serving out the rest of his sentence under home confinement. The 24-year-old — real name Daniel Hernandez — had initially faced up to 47 years in the joint, but got a lighter sentence by testifying against former purported Nine Trey gang members.
Sara also took Tekashi to task for using her as one of the reasons he was such a snitch on the stand during his trial. In a May 8 Instagram live, he declared “I snitched, I ratted. But who was I supposed to be loyal to? If you can’t be loyal to me out here in the free world and you f**king my baby’s mom…” by accusing a fellow gang member of hooking up with Sara while he was away on tour.
In the same IG stories post in which Sara claimed Tekashi was a neglectful dad, she wrote, “Why you keep running the same story. You sound hurt off something you trynna make cool – I don’t understand…..If you proud of anything ain’t you supposed to stand by that? You keep giving all these corny a** reasons to why you did what you did, BUT YOU NOT SAYING EVERYTHING HAPPENED BECAUSE OF YOU,” she wrote.
“It’s all your fault stupid. Stop putting bodies on me weirdo. You can jack how you don’t care that you snitched but guess what…YOU DO. He’s ashamed of what he did but has no choice but to jack it or try to make it look cool, he’s ashamed and has no choice but to hide behind humor,” Sara added.
The day prior on May 10, Sara made it clear that Saraiyah is the most important person in her world. And in the 10 photos and videos she posted on Instagram with her daughter, none of them showed the little girl’s dad. “Everything I do, I do for you. I fight, shed tears, scream on the top of my lungs and act crazy all for what you deserve. I stood giving my love away to feel it back in return. Giving away love to feel validation, she began in the caption.
“But then god gave me you and all that I was giving away and looking for in return and within myself I found In you. I bare my self to you in my truest form, flaws and all, and you show me a love I didn’t think I deserved or was capable of feeling. A love unconditional. Right when I felt I had no purpose you gave me one. I AM GRATEFUL TO YOU. I am blessed to be a Your mami,” she added with red heart emojis.