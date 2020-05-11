Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Ex Sara Molina Shades Him, Claims He ‘Completely Neglects’ Their Daughter

The mother of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s daughter Saraiyah just went off on the rainbow haired rapper. She told him he’s a neglectful dad who doesn’t care at all about his little girl’s safety.

After spending a blissful Mother’s Day with her three-year-old daughter Saraiyah, Sara Molina ripped into the girl’s “neglectful” dad Tekashi 6ix9ine for caring more about his cash and cars than their child. In a May 11 Instagram stories post, the 24-year-old mom wrote about her ex, “This is a man that is all for himself, apologizing to his fans but not his daughter who he completely neglects and doesn’t support or give af about her safety.” She continued, “Leave me alone n***a, all those watches and all that money and all those cars can’t fix you or make you happy forever.”

Tekashi has been literally been flaunting wads of cash via IG pics ever since being released from prison to home confinement on Apr. 2. He was serving a two-year sentence for racketeering and firearm charges related to his participation in a street gang, and due for early release in Aug. 2020. But the spread of the coronavirus led to him getting out even earlier, and now Tekashi is serving out the rest of his sentence under home confinement. The 24-year-old — real name Daniel Hernandez — had initially faced up to 47 years in the joint, but got a lighter sentence by testifying against former purported Nine Trey gang members.

Sara also took Tekashi to task for using her as one of the reasons he was such a snitch on the stand during his trial. In a May 8 Instagram live, he declared “I snitched, I ratted. But who was I supposed to be loyal to? If you can’t be loyal to me out here in the free world and you f**king my baby’s mom…” by accusing a fellow gang member of hooking up with Sara while he was away on tour.

In the same IG stories post in which Sara claimed Tekashi was a neglectful dad, she wrote, “Why you keep running the same story. You sound hurt off something you trynna make cool – I don’t understand…..If you proud of anything ain’t you supposed to stand by that? You keep giving all these corny a** reasons to why you did what you did, BUT YOU NOT SAYING EVERYTHING HAPPENED BECAUSE OF YOU,” she wrote.