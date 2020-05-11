Diplo Finally Confirms He’s The Father Of Jevon King’s Son, 2 Mos., In Sweet Mother’s Day Tribute

For the first time, Diplo confirmed that he fathered a third child earlier this year. He shared the news by paying tribute to his son’s mom, Jevon King, on Instagram.

Jevon King welcomed her son, Pace, in March, and two months later, Diplo, 41, has confirmed that he’s the father. On Mother’s Day 2020 (May 10), Diplo took to Instagram to honor his mom, the mom of his two older sons, Kathryn Lockhart, and Jevon with a sweet post. He shared photos of all three women with their kids, and it was the first time that he publicly acknowledged that he was the dad of Jevon’s precious baby boy. Along with the touching photos, Diplo posted a memorable message to all three women.

“Thanks for giving me life and helping me create it,” he wrote. “The three strongest mothers in the world…I’m still a work in progress but you have given me three perfect beautiful boys. I love you all til the moon and back.” Diplo also shares two sons, Lockett, 10, and Lazer, 5, with ex, Kathryn. In March, he revealed that he had been quarantined apart from his kids amidst the coronavirus pandemic, and he admitted that it’s been hard for him.

“They live in a house with their grandmother who is the most vulnerable,” he shared at the time. “I have been in contact with hundreds of people in the past four weeks..and I am staying away from the house until I am cleared of the virus.” It’s unclear if he’s since reunited with the kids.

Meanwhile, Jevon also shared a gorgeous photo of herself and Pace for Mother’s Day, which she captioned, “In the midst of all this chaos, you’ve been my peace….” In a second post, she added, “To my son, As your mother I promise to love you, guide you, protect you, teach you, inspire you, provide for you, and most importantly, pray for you. Love, your mom.”