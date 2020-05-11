Becky Lynch Pregnant: WWE Star Expecting 1st Child With Fiancé Seth Rollins

The Man is going to be The Mom! WWE star Becky Lynch is welcoming her very first baby with her fiancé Seth Rollins, and is giving up her championship title to do so.

Becky Lynch, 33, has got a man bun in the oven. The WWE star, famously known as “The Man,” is pregnant with her and fiancé Seth Rollins‘ first child! Becky made the big announcement during her big comeback on the May 11 episode of WWE Raw, after not stepping into the ring since her victory on night one of Wrestlemania 36 (which was taped on March 25). Becky dropped the surprise news while confronting Asuka. “You go and be a warrior, ’cause I’m gonna go be a mother,” Becky told Asuka in the ring, who was stunned by the news. This means Becky actually handed over her championship title to Asuka for winning the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match on May 10!

Pregnancy rumors had already been swirling leading up to the baby news, thanks to a mysterious tweet from WWE Raw. “BREAKING: Raw Women’s Champion @BeckyLynchWWE will make a major announcement TONIGHT on #WWERaw,” the television program tweeted on May 11, which of course stirred up anticipation. And just a day prior, Becky herself took to Twitter to post this: “Haven’t been injured. Haven’t been talking much lately. So #Raw can’t come soon enough.”

With a baby now on the way, the past year has certainly been eventful for The Man. She’s thriving in her career, being the longest-reigning title holder as the Raw Women’s Championship winner (which she earned at Wrestlemania 35 in April of 2019). Making this victory even sweeter was her engagement to Seth, a two-time WWE Champion, in Aug. 2019.

"You go and be a warrior, 'cause I'm gonna go be a mother." An incredibly emotional moment between @BeckyLynchWWE and the NEW #WWERaw #WomensChampion @WWEAsuka. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IU3BRXDBZD — WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020

Before the pregnancy announcement, Becky EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how she’s enjoying her quarantine with Seth. “He is my best friend in the whole wide world so we don’t have to set aside date nights because every night is like that but it is all chill and I love cooking and I would cook every night of the week if I can,” Becky told us in an interview published on May 3. “I haven’t been able to do that in years so just doing that and finding a show. Last night we got some books and were reading. I guess it is whatever you can do together but we have also been doing a jigsaw puzzle, so there are fun things like that we end up doing as well!”