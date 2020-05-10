Kelly Ripa twinned with her beautiful mother in an amazing throwback photo that you have to see to believe!

Kelly Ripa, 49, proved what a superstar in the making she was at a very young age based on a snap she shared from the early 1970’s with her mother Esther and sister Linda. The pic, posted on Sunday, May 10, shows the legendary talk show host leaning against Esther while rocking the most adorable pig-tailed hairstyle. She and Linda also went all matchy matchy by wearing the exact same red and white dress. Fans took notice of a couple of things in the pic, one being how she still looks the same all these years later with others saying how much Kelly and her mother are practically twins. “How adorable! Look how sassy and confident you are way back then,” a follower wrote.

But wait… there’s more! Kelly, of course, had to shoutout her mother-in-law Camilla Consuelos in the set of Instagram pics she uploaded. Camilla was all smiles in the snap as she watched her son Mark, who is Kelly’s now husband, cut into his birthday cake. “Happy Mother’s Day to my favorite mom and my favorite mother in law,” she wrote as the caption. “I love you two so much. These photos are WOW!”

Kelly, who will officially hit her milestone 50th birthday on October 2, joins a long list of other A-list celebs who are defying age with their gorgeous beauty. Something she’s been talkative about, in relation to aging, is her grey hairs that her handsome hubby Mark called “beautiful” on a recent airing of her daytime series.

“I need a haircut desperately,” Kelly told co-host Ryan Seacrest during the May 7th episode of their show. “I’ve been trimming it myself with kitchen scissors but I really want to lop it off. I want to give myself a bob, but the scissors are just too dull. It’s too risky, it’s just too risky.”