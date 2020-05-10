Halsey Goes Makeup-Free & Stuns In Polka Dot Bikini — See Glam Pic

Halsey showed off her toned body in a flirty bikini from Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s namesake line! The singer spent the day self isolating in the two-piece.

Halsey, 25, is a quarantine queen! The “You Should Be Sad” singer posted a stunning make-up free photo rocking a summer-ready bikini on Sunday, May 10. Drinking what appeared to be ice tea, she showed off her toned figure in the white two-piece, featuring a fun strawberry polka dot print. It turns out that she was wearing the “Strawberry Salina Shine” swimsuit from sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner‘s namesake line, which retails at PacSun! The string-tied bikini featured a peek-a-boo keyhole cutout in the center, and a bandeau style top.

The star had her various tattoos on full display as she posed by a large plant, opting to keep her curly brown locks back with a pink headband. “Swipe for cozy home vibez,” she captioned the photos along with a plant emoji, showing off her boho chic paradise. A Sailor Moon doll sat perched on her mantel in the next pic, cheekily tying into her current Instagram profile pic which is of the pink-haired Rini — a.k.a., Sailor Moon’s daughter!

She kept the anime theme going in other images, which featured two Sailor Moon VHS tapes, albums from Korean-pop bands BTS and Persona, and various paperback books, including Charles Bukowski‘s 1994 classic Pulp. An old school Poloraid camera and packaged Spider-Man figurine could also be spotted, proving she’s a pop culture connoisseur just like us!

Halsey’s showed off her natural complexion in another quarantine selfie from April 26, rocking a red off-the-shoulder swimsuit featuring white polkadots! She kept the retro theme going with a ’50s inspired knot headband, revealing her perfect golden tan. “A tiny bear craving excitement,” she captioned the photo.

Just says prior, the “Without Me” singer made an appearance on the virtual JERSEY 4 JERSEY broadcast fundraiser. The 25-year-old hails from Edison, NJ, and was sure to show her home state some love as she beautiful sung her belted out to her new song “Finally // beautiful stranger” off her album Manic. The romantic track is all about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Yungblood — born Dominic Harrison — which she confirmed in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “I was dating Dom…I was really happy. I was really happy with my life. I was thinking about the night that he and I met because I had told the story so many times,” she said.