Chris Brown Sends Love To Mom, Ammika, Nia, Royalty & Aeko On Mother’s Day — Pics

Chris Brown took to Instagram in the early morning hours of Mother’s Day and shared some touching messages and photos of the closest mothers in his life, including his mom Joyce Hawkins and the mother of his two children.

Chris Brown, 31, made sure to give a shout-out to three very special women in his life when he shared two loving posts to Instagram in honor of Mother’s Day on May 10. The singer recognized his own mother, Joyce Hawkins, in one post, and the mother of his five-year-old daughter Royalty, Nia Guzman, as well as the mother of his five-month-old son Aeko, Ammika Harris, in another post.

“HAPPY MOTHERS DAY ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ GOD IS A FEMALE … my momma is god to me🥰,” the “Forever” crooner captioned his first post, which included a pic of him and his mom happily smiling and posing, a pic of Nia and Royalty, and a pic of Ammika and baby Aeko. His second post was another tribute to his own mom. “I DONT PLAY WHEN IT COMES TO THIS WOMAN RIGHT HERE… I LOVE YOU MOMMA❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” he captioned a pic of Joyce posing and showing off a tie-dye zip-up one-piece and sunglasses. 

Before Chris gushed over her, Joyce gushed over his new son Aeko in an eye-catching post on May 8. The proud grandmother shared an adorable pic of the tot with a surprised expression on his face and added a sweet caption to it. “WELL WELL LOOK WHO POPPED UP IN MY PHONE TODAY!!! MY OTHER ANGEL!!! 😘😘😘😘😘😘,” it read. 

Chris himself, also got some love from the special women and kids in his life when he celebrated his 31st birthday on May 5. Ammika was one of them and shared cute pics of Aeko along with a message full of birthday wishes. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY!!!!!!! I LOVE YOU @chrisbrownofficial,” the caption read along with a heart emoji. Chris made sure to show his appreciation by writing back, “LOVE YALL.”