Kehlani Fans Insist New Album Is ‘100%’ About Ex YG: This Is Her ‘Best Album’

Hell hath no fury like a Kehlani scorned. After splitting from YG following his alleged adultery, fans believe the singer seemingly referenced their past drama on multiple songs.

If there’s any silver lining to Kehlani’s short-lived romance with YG crashing-and-burning, it’s that it may have inspired scorching new lines on her new album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t. With hard-hitting lines like “all of this love is toxic” (via track No. 1, “Toxic,”) and “The option was to stay and ride / Or to let it die / I picked a side, now I’m just grievin'” (via track No. 3, “Grieving”), it’s easy to see why fans would presume a certain ex inspired the lyrics.

“Kehlani’s new album is 100% about YG lol,” one fan tweeted, while another wrote, “This kehlani’s best album. She sick of yg’s s–t and I LOVE IT.” Many fans really did believe that YG had to have influenced some of these new songs. “Just finished listening to Kehlani’s new album and….Yg really left an impact on my girl [sad emoji] like she was in love love with that mans…..,” a third listener tweeted, and a fourth wrote, “YG had Kehlani WIDE OPEN. Water signs will do it to ya.” Interestingly, the track list contains a song called “Water” in which Kehlani sings, “Swimming with a Pisces every night / Ain’t really that deep, but he deep inside.” You guessed it — YG is a Pisces!

Kehlani and YG called it quits in February, mere months after their first public appearance together during New York Fashion Week in September 2019. The timing of their split was incredibly cringe-worthy. The two put out “Konclusions,” a collaboration, on Valentine’s Day. Then, a few days later, she released “Valentine’s Day (Shameful),” in which she seemed to call out an ex for some shameful behavior. “I’d say your name, but you don’t deserve recognition/You played the hero, but you really are the villain/You called me crazy, but it was my intuition/Used me for status and the fame and recognition.”

Later in the track, she alludes to helping the partner fight an addiction, while singing “you’re nothing to me. …Wish I didn’t check your text when you was drunk asleep/I’ve seen everything I didn’t want to see/That I needed to see/That I needed it to be/Hope you live happily ever after with the b-itch / Fly to France wine and crackers / Honeymooning with the b-tch / Hope you f-ck around and have the son you wanted with the bitch.”

If that wasn’t enough, she concluded. “You might be so amazed after all of this / So out on the table / Your friends and your family, even your label / Everyone love me, damn it’s so shameful / I kept you stable, you should be grateful.”

She also tweeted-and-deleted, “S**t happens. Life really happens. U Jus gotta stay pure and move with love, and thank god you are one of the ones that do.” This apparent breakup came four months after YG was accused of cheating on Kehlani. He was supposedly caught kissing another woman outside of LA Rams star Todd Gurley’s Halloween party. However, he denied cheating on her. “He was drunk, got carried away, and it was very regretful for putting himself in that situation and hurting #Kehlani,” his team said in a statement. He later posted to his Instagram stories, “I love Kehlani. I would never.“