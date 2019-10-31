YG Denies Cheating On Kehlani After Video Of Him Kissing Another Woman At Halloween Bash Surface

YG says he loves Kehlani and would ‘never’ cheat on her after video surfaced of him allegedly kissing another woman outside of a Halloween party.

YG and Kehlani only made their romance official in early September and already he’s being accused of kissing another woman. The rapper was videotaped in his car after leaving L.A. Rams star Todd Gurley’s Halloween party at Poppy on Oct. 30, appearing to kiss a woman several times. The video and photos were first obtained by The Shade Room, who broke the story. The site claims reps for the 29-year-old say he was intoxicated and got carried away in the moment, though later YG went on to claim he would “never” step out on Kehlani.

“He was drunk, got carried away and it was very regretful for putting himself in that situation and hurting #Kehlani,” his team told The Shade Room in a statement. “He has no romantic connection to the girl, just a drunken moment carried away.” However a few hours later YG posted to his Instagram stories “I love Kehlani. I would never,” so he might want to have a talk with his team to see which is the story they want to tell.

So far Kehlani hasn’t responded to the accusations that he kissed another woman. TMZ reports that no kiss happened and it was some random fan who wanted a photo with him and crouched down next to him while he was sitting in the passenger’s seat of his car. The site claims he wasn’t in the mood to take a photo with her but that she was persistent, and that was the exchange that was caught on camera.

TMZ also reports all is fine between Kehlani and YG. The 25-year-old mother of one and the West Coast rapper made headlines when the came out as a couple on Sept. 6 during New York Fashion Week during the Kith runway show. She later posed a photo of them together at the event with the caption, “Cats out the bag.”