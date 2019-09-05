Kehlani & YG Make Relationship Official With 1st Public Appearance At NYFW

Love is in the air! Former ‘America’s Got Talent’ star Kehlani and rapper YG made their first official red carpet appearance as a couple at NYFW.

Kehlani, 24, and YG, 29, are officially official! The pair made their surprising red carpet debut as a brand new couple on Sept. 5 during the start of New York Fashion Week. Kehlani looked chic as ever in a plunging navy blue blazer dress that showed off her toned, tattooed legs and rocked a pair of sexy, strappy heels. The Grammy-nominated artist kept her hair simple, pulling it back to show off her gorgeous face and completed her NYFW look with a seductive cat eye and nude lips.

YG’s look was also on point! The “Don’t Tell ‘Em” rapper wore a sleek black leather jacket with white flame details, along with a plain white shirt under his jacket and black jeans. The 29-year-old artist also wore a pair of sparkly red shoes and a red belt that added some cool pizzazz to his ensemble.

The pair looked as if they just stepped off the NYFW runway as they held hands and walked down a flight of stairs after attending the KITH fashion show. The two artists make quite the cute couple!

Kehlani welcomed a baby girl in March of this year. The former America’s Got Talent star shocked fans across the globe when she announced she was four months pregnant in October 2018, taking to Instagram to share the news. “Dearest little girl, I am so proud to be your mommy,” she wrote. “I am so proud to have received you. I cannot wait to meet you, I know you will be 50,000 times more special than I can even imagine at this moment. I am now a HOME. 4 months and counting with you, angel of mine. SHE DONT [sic] WANNN HIDE NO MO. We’re so ready for you mija!”