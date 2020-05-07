Taylor Swift Shows Off Longer Hair & Natural Bangs In New ‘Isolation’ Pic

The quarantine life! Taylor Swift looked so relaxed with a glass of her fave — white wine — as she spent another day in isolation.

Taylor Swift, 30, is letting her hair grow in quarantine! The Lover singer revealed her lengthier locks and bangs as she rocked her natural wave at home in a new Instagram photo on Thursday, May 7. In the casual snap, Taylor looked relaxed on her sofa as she held onto a glass of white wine in her left hand. “biig isolation,” she captioned the image, surrounded by two red wine emojis (note: Instagram has yet to introduce the white and rosé options), as well as two snake emojis harking back to the Reputation era.

The caption, of course, was a play on her 2017 single “End Game,” which features close friend Ed Sheeran and rapper Future. “Big reputation, big reputation/Ooh you and me we got big reputations, ah,” she sings in the original chorus. For her afternoon on the sofa, Taylor sported an outfit from one her favorite lines, Anthropologie spin-off Free People. She wore the cream “Bali Daisy” sweater from the brand, which features a pretty navy blue and yellow floral print, ’70s style bell sleeve, and cropped cut, along with the brand’s mustard-yellow “Cactus Slouch Joggers.” Cozy!

Taylor’s at-home glam game was on point too, as she rocked a pretty gold shadow and her signature black eye liner, along with a swipe of dusty rose lipstick. The Pennsylvania native appears to be in quarantine with her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 29, which eagle-eyed fans put together after noticing he posted photos of her cat Benjamin Button.

It’s no surprise to see the Miss Americana star sipping on a glass of white wine, which she revealed was her go-to dinner party beverage to Ellen DeGeneres (specifically, she noted, Sancerre, Pinot Grigio or Sauvignon blanc). She once-again mentioned the beloved beverage — best enjoyed chilled — in a recent chat about what she’s been up to in quarantine. “I love spending a full evening cooking a meal while sipping a glass of wine and listening to old music,” she spilled to People magazine in an interview for their recent “Beautiful” issue.

Taylor also brought the house down with an incredible virtual performance for the star-studded “One World: Together At Home” special on April 18. The appearance marked her first-ever performance of the emotional ballad “Soon You’ll Get Better” — inspired by her mother Andrea Swift‘s battle with cancer — and sounded absolutely incredible as she sang at her home piano.