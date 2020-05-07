Naomi Campbell, 49, Shot Her Own ‘Essence’ Magazine Cover At Home — See Pic

Naomi Campbell starred on a magazine cover that she photographed, styled and starred on! The supermodel stunned in a vintage Chloe dress that she picked out herself.

Naomi Campbell, 49, is the superhero of supermodels! Even with a world pandemic going on, Naomi still managed to shoot her very own magazine cover — for the 50th anniversary issue of Essence, no less. You wouldn’t have been able to tell that this was shot on iPhone, though. The cover was gorgeous and featured Naomi, dressed in a vintage Chloé, against a dreamy sky backdrop. Naomi really can do everything!

“It was a very special honor and unusual experience for me to be able to shoot and style my own cover for Essence’ 50th Anniversary Issue.on my I phone,” Naomi wrote in the caption. “While it was a sad reminder for me of all the people in media and production who are not able to work due to the coronavirus, it also brought me hope and encouragement to know that our people and our infrastructures are resilient. We are rooted in knowledge and creativity and continue to take back full control of our narratives. We will come out of this stronger than ever.”

Naomi also pointed out that she and the magazine share the same exciting milestone! “Happy Anniversary @Essence magazine. As we both turn the century together,” Naomi also wrote, adding a string of cake and party popper emojis. Naomi’s 50th birthday is just around the corner (May 22), making her appearance on Essence’s front page even more sentimental! Of course, Naomi made sure to give a shout-out to her Chloé, designed by the legendary fashion visionary Karl Lagerfeld who passed away in Feb. 2019.

Naomi is not just a cover star, stylist and photographer, but a YouTube host as well! The queen of catwalks launched a YouTube show called No Filter With Naomi on April 6, which has invited guests like Cindy Crawford, Paris Hilton, Diddy and more. Serena Williams even guest starred on an episode, but she wouldn’t spill the beans on Meghan Markle’s move to Los Angeles!