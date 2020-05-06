Wendy Williams ‘Suspicious’ Of Scott Disick After Rehab Stint: That Family Loves ‘Attention’

What’s really going on with Scott Disick? — Wendy Williams questioned the latter on her May 6 show, after news of his short-lived stint in rehab. Scott’s lawyer confirmed to HollywoodLife that he checked into rehab at the end of April for ‘past traumas.’

Wendy Williams isn’t sure what to think about Scott Disick‘s latest bout with rehab. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, checked himself into All Points North Lodge rehab facility in Colorado on April 28, and then abruptly left after a photo of him at the treatment center was published online. Scott’s lawyer, Marty Singer denied that his client sought treatment for drugs (specifically, “cocaine”) and “any alcohol” in a statement to HollywoodLife on May 4.

“Poor Scott, what’re we doing to do with you?” Wendy, 55, said during her virtual @ Home show. She went on to list the hardship’s Scott has been through in recent years, such as the death of both his parents, which occurred just three months apart. “He looked sober on [his E! reality show] ‘Flip It Like Disick’… apparently he flipped it alright… He’s had a lot of issues, drinking and drugs, he’s an only child and he’s lost both his parents,” the host continued, explaining, “His lawyer is denying drugs and alcohol, but I’m suspicious. Those people like attention in that family.”

News of Scott’s rehab stint broke on Monday, May 4. Marty Singer released a detailed statement to HollywoodLife, confirmed that his client did check into a rehab facility.

“In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas,” the statement, which did not provide a check-in date, read. “He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse. Shockingly as a result of the HIPA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home. We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action.”

The next day, May 5, Noah Nordheimer, president and CEO of All Points North Lodge facility in Colorado, released the following statement to HollywoodLife, after allegations that a staff member at the facility released a photo of Scott.

“My team and I are aware of the information publicized on May 4, 2020 by the Daily Mail and other media sources regarding All Points North (APN) Lodge. The protection of our clients’ personal and confidential information is of the utmost importance to us,” the statement read. “It is APN’s strict policy to not publicly disclose patient-specific information, including whether or not a particular client is or was being treated at our facility, or has inquired about our services. If it were determined that any information relating to any client was ever obtained from APN facilities and provided to a media outlet, APN will take all legal action available against that individual, including cooperating with law enforcement and other governmental authorities.”

Nordheimer concluded with a final note about the facility’s policies. “The APN Lodge team is overwhelmingly a group who dedicates their lives to bettering others and we are sickened by any publication who would report on an individual’s life struggles without their consent.”

A source close to the situation tells HollywoodLife that Scott wants to continue his treatment and is considering more private options.

“He’s not giving up on getting help. He still wants to deal with everything that’s come up, but he may end up doing it privately at home,” the source says, adding that the father of three “needs to be in a safe space to heal.”