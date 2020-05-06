‘Total Bellas’ Preview: Nikki Freaks When She Realizes She May Be Pregnant After A Fight With Artem

In a look at the next episode of ‘Total Bellas,’ Nikki Bella’s life flashes before her eyes when she thinks she’s got a bun in her oven – right after she and Artem Chigvintsev had a massive argument!

All it took was one margarita for Nikki Bella to confront the possibility that her life was about to change. In a sneak peek at the May 7 episode of Total Bellas, Nikki, 36, meets her mom Kathy Laurinaitis (née Colace) for lunch. When the waiter brings the ladies their drinks, Nikki hesitates. “I just didn’t know if I should be drinking it because of a certain way I’ve been feeling,” said the WWE Hall of Famer. “I’ve been having cravings, and I haven’t had my [period.] I’m like two weeks late.” Kathy, suddenly excited at the chance she’s a grandmother, wants Nikki to “promise me that you’ll have a boy.” Nikki says she doesn’t want to have anything – especially since she and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev just had a massive fight just days before!

“It’s only been about a week since we got into our big argument, and honestly, this is way too fast,” says Nikki in a confessional. “I have so many things going for me and right now, to think getting pregnant, what it would do to my life, it would completely change it. For me, it’s like, so important to make sure that Artem and I have this amazing solid relationship and that we are ready to be parents if that day ever comes.”

“Is two weeks late bad,” Nikki asks her mom, which prompts Kathy to laugh and sigh. “I just hope you and Artem are doing really good because this will throw another curveball into your relationship.” Speaking of curveballs, Nikki has one of her own – she hasn’t told the former Dancing with the Stars pro that she’s possibly pregnant! “Oh my god,” says Nikki. “You kids stress the f-ck out of me.” “Mom, how do you think I feel? I do NOT want to be pregnant.”

Spoiler alert – Nikki does eventually get pregnant. In an odd twist, so does her sister, Brie Bella. The twins revealed at the start of 2020 that they are just a few weeks apart (Brie got knocked up just before Nikki did.) Also, Nikki’s relationship with Artem is stronger than ever. The couple has been basking in their pregnancy for weeks and has been showing off her belly whenever they can. While under self-isolation due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, the Bellas and Artem have been passing the time doing hilarious TikTok videos that, for the most part, have put the spotlight on the Bellas’ bellies. Recently, Nikki gave an update to her fans on May 5 by sharing a video to her Instagram stories. “Almost 27 weeks. So crazy,” she captioned the shot of her working out at a home gym.