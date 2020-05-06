Sofia Vergara, 47, Celebrates Cinco De Mayo In A Strapless Blue Dress With Her Look-Alike Niece

Sofia Vergara’s ageless beauty was once again on display during her Cinco De Mayo party!

We are truly seeing double here! Sofia Vergara, 47, posted a gorgeous Instagram photo of her hanging with her look-alike niece Claudia, 26, on Tuesday, May 5. They celebrated Cinco de Mayo together where the former Modern Family star looked absolutely stunning in a strapless blue dress & beautiful necklace. Her gorgeous brown locks cascaded down both her shoulders in a wavy motion while she struck a very sexy pose for the camera. It was a no shoes, no problem kind of deal during the party as Sofia opted to go barefoot as she served herself a delicious plate of food. Others at the gathering included her superbly sexy husband Joe Manganiello, 43, who sported a tiny sombrero while holding onto their adorable dog, and her handsome son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 27.

Sofia and Claudia have been spending quite a lot of time together as they remain in quarantine. They left little to the imagination in a cheeky (pun intended) snap posted on Sunday, April 26, where they put their behinds on display in identical black bikinis. Ooh la la! The Emmy nominee enjoyed a “patio picnic” one day earlier with her main squeeze Joe where she once again left little to the imagination in another ravishing bikini.

Self-isolation appears to have come at just the right time for Sofia as Modern Family ended its 11-year run on Wednesday, April 8. “My family on and off screen forever. What an amazing 11 years!” she wrote alongside a series of cast photos on Instagram. “So thankful for this family, the crew and all of our #modernfamily fans.” They were thankfully able to film the finale right before the coronavirus pandemic became a major issue stateside.

Sofia has since moved on to another big show, America’s Got Talent. She was seen heading to one of the auditions in Los Angeles in early March looking like a bombshell in her Versace black and yellow jacket over a long-sleeved black top and fitted light blue jeans.