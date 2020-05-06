Sofia Vergara, 47, Celebrates Cinco De Mayo In A Strapless Blue Dress With Her Look-Alike Niece
Sofia Vergara’s ageless beauty was once again on display during her Cinco De Mayo party!
We are truly seeing double here! Sofia Vergara, 47, posted a gorgeous Instagram photo of her hanging with her look-alike niece Claudia, 26, on Tuesday, May 5. They celebrated Cinco de Mayo together where the former Modern Family star looked absolutely stunning in a strapless blue dress & beautiful necklace. Her gorgeous brown locks cascaded down both her shoulders in a wavy motion while she struck a very sexy pose for the camera. It was a no shoes, no problem kind of deal during the party as Sofia opted to go barefoot as she served herself a delicious plate of food. Others at the gathering included her superbly sexy husband Joe Manganiello, 43, who sported a tiny sombrero while holding onto their adorable dog, and her handsome son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 27.
Sofia and Claudia have been spending quite a lot of time together as they remain in quarantine. They left little to the imagination in a cheeky (pun intended) snap posted on Sunday, April 26, where they put their behinds on display in identical black bikinis. Ooh la la! The Emmy nominee enjoyed a “patio picnic” one day earlier with her main squeeze Joe where she once again left little to the imagination in another ravishing bikini.
Self-isolation appears to have come at just the right time for Sofia as Modern Family ended its 11-year run on Wednesday, April 8. “My family on and off screen forever. What an amazing 11 years!” she wrote alongside a series of cast photos on Instagram. “So thankful for this family, the crew and all of our #modernfamily fans.” They were thankfully able to film the finale right before the coronavirus pandemic became a major issue stateside.
View this post on Instagram
Seguimos en casita🏡 5 de Mayo dinner❤️Mexico lindo y querido😍
A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on
Sofia has since moved on to another big show, America’s Got Talent. She was seen heading to one of the auditions in Los Angeles in early March looking like a bombshell in her Versace black and yellow jacket over a long-sleeved black top and fitted light blue jeans.