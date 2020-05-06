‘RHOBH’s Sutton Stracke ‘Hoping’ To Reconcile With Teddi Mellencamp After ‘Boring’ Diss

Things started off rocky for ‘RHOBH’ stars Sutton Stracke and Teddi Mellencamp’s friendship, but Sutton told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s hoping things will change.

Thus far, it hasn’t been smooth sailing for The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Sutton Stracke, 48, and Teddi Mellencamp, 38, when it comes to their friendship. Especially after viewers witnessed a tearful Teddi excuse herself from the dinner table during the April 29 episode, after Sutton basically called her “boring”. However, after speaking with Sutton, we think things are about to change. “I am hoping that Teddi and I are going to reconcile,” Sutton told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while promoting Season 10 of the show on April 29. “They call it a reality show for a reason because there is a realness about a group of women coming together and being friends and having conflicts and then resolution. I think just because there’s one conflict and one resolution doesn’t mean there’s going to be another conflict and another resolution. I don’t know. I hope so.”

However, this is not the first time the two have bickered, and this season just got started. Sutton, who is a first time “friend” on the show, and Teddi exchanged words in a previous episode after Teddi invited all of the ladies to one of her fitness retreats. She let them know that it was their choice whether or not to attend, but Sutton questioned why she would invite them and say such a thing, which really just frustrated Teddi. Still, Sutton is confused as to why she had trouble getting off to a good start with her co-star. “I don’t know why [we don’t get along],” Sutton revealed. “I can’t even answer that question.”

But one thing Sutton does know for certain is that if she could do things over again (like not call Teddi “boring”), she would. “My biggest regret from the whole [season] is definitely making Teddi feel uncomfortable and hurting her feelings and making her cry,” Sutton told us. “I didn’t know her past history with pregnancy stuff, so I didn’t know that it was such a sensitive subject, so of course, I regret that.”

“I never want to make anybody cry or feel bad about that,” Sutton continued. “That’s just not my M.O. ever, so yes, I would say that is my biggest regret, but I haven’t seen the whole season so there could be more regrets coming, you just don’t know!”

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays on Bravo at 8pm ET.