Jessica Simpson Fires Back After She’s Body Shamed For Plunging 2007 Met Gala Look: ‘Nauseating’

Jessica Simpson is so over being ‘shamed by another woman for having boobs in 2020’ and other derogatory comments made about her appearance at the 2007 Met Gala, taking to Instagram to share her scathing retort.

There’s been a lot of unwarranted criticism of Jessica Simpson over the years, and it’s still going on. On Tuesday, May 5, the Open Book author, 39, took to her Instagram account to respond to comments made about her appearance at the 2007 Met Gala. The article, published to Vogue.com on May 4 — the day the Met Gala was scheduled prior to its indefinite postponement due to coronavirus — was a complete oral history of the event, and detailed first-person accounts from models, event insiders, and stars alike. One account from Vogue‘s Creative Digital Director, Sally Singer, detailed that Jessica Simpson nearly “fell out of her dress on the red carpet.” She also recounted Jessica and then-boyfriend John Mayer‘s behavior at the dinner table. But Jessica found the words to not only be “nauseating” but also “inaccurate.”

“Feeling a little like Jayne Mansfield after reading this (inaccurate!) oral history of the #MetBall where I am body shamed by #SallySinger,” Jessica began the caption to her Instagram post, which featured the iconic Old Hollywood photo of actress Sophia Loren giving some apparent side-eye towards actress Jayne Mansfield, who wore a gown with a plunging neckline. “But in all seriousness I have persevered through shaming my own body and internalizing the world’s opinions about it for my entire adult life,” the actress and singer thoughtfully wrote. “To read this much anticipated article about the classiest fashion event there is and have to be shamed by another woman for having boobs in 2020 is nauseating.”

It’s no secret that Jessica has, indeed, gone through her own ups and downs when it comes to her weight and positive body image. Furthermore, she’s navigated that journey while under a lot of scrutiny from the public eye. Following her pregnancy with her one-year-old daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson, Jessica lost roughly 100 lbs. and wholly embraced a new chapter of her life. She also courageously chose to share her own story through her memoir, Open Book, and she’s planning to let her three kids with Eric Johnson, 40 — Maxwell Drew Johnson, 8, Ace Knute Johnson, 6, and Birdie — read it when they are ready.

“I have already spoken to them about many of the topics in the book, and I believe in being totally open with them,” she shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Some of it they are not old enough to digest right now, but in time we will be talking about all of it as a family.” Whether it’s through her memoir or taking a stand against those who body shame her, Jessica is resolute about her purpose. “My God given purpose is to use my voice, and if my voice is resonating then I am serving that purpose.”