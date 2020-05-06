‘GUHH’ Preview: Tee Tee Reveals Why She Waited So Long To Tell Egypt She Was Pregnant

Egypt is stunned by Tee Tee’s pregnancy reveal and wonders why she didn’t tell her sooner in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop.’ Tee Tee admits it all goes back to Sam.

Tee Tee Francis is four months along already, and Egypt Criss is curious to find out why she’s just now learning about her friend’s baby news. Egypt says she would have told Tee Tee right away if she were pregnant, but then ponders if that’s really true. Tee Tee explains her reasoning in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 7 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop. “You would have told your partner, and I don’t trust your partner not to tell people,” Tee Tee says to Egypt while hanging out on the beach in Jamaica. Egypt replies, “You should. Trust me. He’s great at secrets.”

Egypt is still confused over how the trust has been lost between her and Tee Tee. For Tee Tee, it all goes back to Sammattick. “If I had a relationship where I could also think that I could trust him, then I could tell you both,” Tee Tee says. She adds, “I don’t feel that connection with him.”

Eygpt also brings up the fact that she wants an apology for her engagement being blasted out before Sam could do it properly. “Any apology at the direction of Sam at the moment is a non-starter,” Tee Tee tells Egypt. “You brought this karma on yourself.” Tee Tee is still not a fan of Sam, and she’s not about to back down from that.

The synopsis for the May 7 episode reads: “Lil Twist’s birthday party explodes into chaos when Briana and Egypt come to blows. Things ignite for Angela and Bow Wow when their romantic past threatens their new business relationship.” Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.