‘Big Brother’ Alums Jessica Graf & Cody Nickson Expecting Baby No. 2 Together

Jessica Graf, 29, and husband Cody Nickson, 35, are getting ready to welcome their second bundle of joy into the world! The Big Brother alums announced the happy news on Instagram when Jessica shared a stunning family photo that showed her and Cody posing with their adorable one-year-old daughter Maverick. In the pic, Jessica is holding up a chalkboard-like sign that reads, “BABY #2 COMING THROUGH” with some hearts. The soon-to-be mom-of-two also added a touching caption to the post.

“FINALLY! 😊 As you guys know, Cody and I have been wanting to have all our kids pretty close in age so we were determined to get pregnant this year. A part of me wanted to straight Kylie Jenner it and tell you guys after the birth but after several accidental IG stories with our ultrasound peaking through in the background, we knew it was time to come clean,” the caption read. “Maverick is going to be a big sister! I’m not really sure if she fully understands that yet but no matter what, she’s always going to be my baby. If you want to hear the full story on how we found out, click the link in my bio to listen to my latest podcast episode where Cody and I spill it all.”

It didn’t take long for fans and friends to offer many well wishes in the comments section of Jessica’s post once it went public, and many of them included fellow Big Brother alums such as Tyler Crispen, Angela Rummans, Jeff Schroeder and Nicole Franzel. “Ah congrats!!” Tyler wrote while Angela expressed a similar sentiment with the words, “Ahhhhhhh omgggggg congrats!!!” “Congrats!” Jeff commented while Nicole wrote, “Congratulations! Such wonderful news! 👶❤”

Years before their latest baby news, fans of Jessica and Cody, who have been married since 2018, were first introduced to them when they appeared on Big Brother in 2017. After that, they went on to compete in season 30 of The Amazing Race and won the top prize.

Congratulations to Jessica, Cody, and Maverick! We’re sending well wishes and can’t wait to see more of their journey in the future!