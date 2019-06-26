‘The Amazing Race’ Finale Live Blog: 4 Teams Compete For The $1 Million Prize

Four teams are left on the finale of ‘The Amazing Race,’ but only one pair will cross the finish line first and take home the $1 million prize!

The four teams left on The Amazing Race season 31 finale are: Colin Guinn and Christie Woods, Tyler Oakley and Korey Kuhl, Leo Temory and Jamal Zadran and Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo. The three previous teams who previously played The Amazing Race (Colin/Christie, Tyler/Korey and Leo/Jamal) are gunning to get Big Brother alums, Victor and Nicole, out of the game as soon as possible. However, when the teams depart Amsterdam to head to London, they’re on an evening playing field, as they all end up on the same flight.

The teams have to take a helicopter ride to a castle after arriving in London. The Road Block requires the players to correctly crack a code. Leo and Jamal arrive first, followed by Colin and Christie, then Nicole/Victor and finally Korey/Tyler. Leo finishes the Road Block first (and fast)! Meanwhile, Christie and Korey help each other through the challenge, while Victor is left to fend for himself. Victor finishes second, and Korey is right behind him. Korey tries to quickly tell Christie what to do, but she struggles and falls behind.

After another helicopter ride and a speedboat trip, the teams have to find a ‘golden queen’ to get their next clue. At the Detour, the players have the choice to memorize a difficult cab route or row a 200 meter course in under a minute. As Christie finally completes the Road Block, Leo/Jamal attempt the rowing Detour.

Keep refreshing because we’ll be updating our recap all episode long!