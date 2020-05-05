See Pic
Serena Williams’ Daughter, Olympia, Brightens Up Fans’ Morning In A Gold Princess Dress — See Pic

Two-year-old Olympia Ohanian wished her Instagram followers a ‘good morning’ while showing off her gold princess dress and cleaning her little pink and purple car!

It’s just another beautiful morning in Princess Olympia Ohanian‘s kingdom! The adorable two-year-old daughter of tennis living legend Serena Williams, 38, and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 36, was captured on her own Instagram account in an adorable post shared on May 3! In the photo, the sweet tot, born Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., looked just like Disney’s Belle, wearing a gorgeous gold gown complete with a full tulle tutu! The little tyke added pink sneakers to her outfit and held onto an orange watering hose while she gave her own chariot — a tiny pink and purple car — a bit of a spring cleaning! What made the whole picture even better was that Olympia’s car bore a license plate that said “princess” on it! How fitting! “Good morning,” the caption to the sweet post read.

Olympia has seriously been having the time of her very young life as she continues to quarantine in Florida with her adoring parents. Not only has every day been dress-up day for the youngster, but she’s also enjoyed some tasty treats from her loving parents, as well. On April 29, Olympia’s doting dad, Alexis, shared a short video to his own Instagram account that captured Olympia chowing down on some delicious beignets that he whipped up for the toddler. “Is it tasty?” Alexis asked his daughter. “Yea,” Olympia replied. “Thank you, Papa!” Alexis was simply delighted by his little one’s response, writing in the caption to his post, “All the business success in the world vs Unprompted ‘Thank You, Papa’ from @olympiaohanian for my beignets. I’ll take that thank you–Every. Single. Time.”

Of course, it’s not just Alexis who is getting some one-on-one time with his sweet little girl. Serena has also been having a grand time with her baby, so much so that the two had a dance party! In an April 23 post that Serena shared to her Instagram, the 23-time Grand Slam champion showed off her dance moves while Olympia leapt about the room to “I’ve Got A Dream” from the Disney movie Tangled! Once again, Olympia was completely decked out in princess apparel, wearing a pink gown complete with fuchsia tutu. The mother-daughter duo had a blast dancing to the music. It was seriously too cute!

Since states have taken precautions to contain the spread of coronavirus, Serena and her family have been safely quarantining in their Florida home. With each new day, fans get to see a fun glimpse at Serena’s life at home, balancing her rigorous schedule as a fashion mogul and a resilient athlete. As the Williams/ Ohanian household continues to hunker down at home, we cannot wait to see the new photos and videos Serena and Alexis share of their adorable little girl!