Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Toned Abs In Athletic Crop Top & Spandex Shorts — Pic

Kendall Jenner
Backgrid
Kendall Jenner seens in a yellow bikini to have fun with friends at the beach on Mykonos Island, Greece. 08 Jul 2019 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: Savio / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA461621_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - Kendall Jenner looks striking in neon pink as she heads out to a party in NYC with Asap Ferg and Meek Mill. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 8 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kendall Jenner rocks an orange bikini during boat day in Miami. The supermodel was spotted reading a book full of notes while enjoying a relaxing afternoon on Dave Grutman's boat 'Groot'. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134050 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Kendall Jenner took to Instagram on May 5 to share an eye-catching photo of herself cuddling two adorable pooches while sitting on grass and revealing her stunning figure in a workout outfit.

Kendall Jenner, 24, stopped to get a little fresh air and have a little fun with her sweet dogs while looking incredible in an athletic outfit on May 5. The model shared an awesome pic of herself sitting on some green grass and snuggling the two pooches while they were on leashes as she flaunted her toned abs in a light blue crop top and matching spandex shorts.  She also had he hair up and tied back as she kissed one of the dogs and held onto the other. “big walks,” she captioned the photo.

Kendall’s latest dog walking pic is just one of many she’s shared since being in quarantine. On Apr. 16, she posted an Instagram pic that showed her walking one of her dogs, Pyro, on the street while wearing a gray sweatshirt and matching shorts. Although her face couldn’t be seen in either photo, she still made a lasting impression with her style and fit figure and proved that time in quarantine can be entertaining as long as beloved pets are around.

When Kendall’s not hanging out with her pets, she’s standing up for herself through bold tweets. After the brunette beauty received criticism for being spotted on a road trip with Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker, 23, she made sure to respond to the claim that NBA players were passing her around. “They act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch,” she hilariously tweeted on Apr. 29.

It’s great to know Kendall’s having fun and staying healthy during her time in quarantine. We love seeing her memorable moments and can’t wait to see what she gets up to next!