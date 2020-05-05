Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Kids Welcome Francie Frane To The Family After Engagement

Dog The Bounty Hunter and his fiancée, Francie Fran, have a lot of love and support from his kids! Bonnie Chapman and even former frenemy Lyssa took to social media to welcome Francie with open arms, saying their father ‘deserves to be happy.’

As Dog The Bounty Hunter, 67, and Francie Fran, 51, continue to celebrate their engagement, some of Dog’s own kids are voicing their support for their father’s impending nuptials. On May 4, the day the happy news broke, Dog’s daughter Lyssa Chapman, 32, took to her Twitter account to share her excitement. “Welcome to the Fam, Fran” she tweeted with a heart emoji and the marriage announcement. Lyssa had an ongoing feud with Beth Chapman prior to her death in June 2019. Fortunately, before Beth’s tragic and untimely passing, the two were able to patch things up, and Lyssa stayed by her step-mom’s side until Beth lost her battle with stage two throat cancer.

Of course, Lyssa wasn’t the only family member to show her support. Bonnie Chapman, 21, left an emotional comment on her dad’s Instagram account on May 4. “As usual very thankful for those who are supportive,” Bonnie began her lengthy comment, adding, “to those who want to criticize: please just let my father live in peace.” Bonnie was adamant about wanting her father to be “happy.” She also noted that within the last year her “father has gone through so much,” especially concerning Beth’s battle cancer and her tragic loss. “It’s been extremely difficult to see one parent pass, and the other so intent on following. My father deserves to be happy.”

Bonnie also assured long-time fans of the Dog’s Most Wanted star that he “still got my mothers name on his chest, he’ll never forget her and the love she gave him.” The 21-year-old reiterated that her mom, Beth, “would be happy my father is in love and finding peace.” She even went on to praise Francie’s character, calling her “a wonderful woman.” Finally, Bonnie said her mother “had so much love for my father, she would never want him to be alone. My mom wanted him to be happy no matter what. There is always going to be one and only one Mrs. Dog.” At the end of her comment, Bonnie welcomed Francie “to the pack.”

Francie didn’t expect Dog’s proposal at all, and shared in their engagement announcement, “I think I had gone to pick up some food and then when I came back he had all the lights turned down with just a few lights on and a bunch of candles lit. So when I came in I was like, ‘Wow, this is awesome.’ Then he said, ‘Come in, sit down because I need to talk to you.’” Francie, a rancher from Colorado, shared the beautiful words Dog said to her prior to popping the question. “I know that God brought you into my life and I don’t want to spend one moment of it without you,” he told her. “He said, ‘Will you marry me and spend the rest of our lives together?’ Who can say no to that? It was wonderful.”

Dog and Francie became Instagram official in April following a series of romantic IG posts. The proposal comes roughly 10 months after Beth’s passing, and nearly one year since Francie lost her husband. Dog and Francie clearly have found comfort in one another following the unimaginable losses they have experienced. Francie, a devout Christian, often posts Bible quotes as a way to express her love for Dog. On April 22, she shared a photo of a handwritten note that read, “You are the head and not the tail. I will walk along side you everywhere God leads us. You are my woman created by my rib, not by my heel, and you will walk by my side all the days of our lives.”