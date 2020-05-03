Susan Lucci, 73, Channels Her ‘All My Children’ Character Erica Kane In A Pair Of Hot Leather Pants

Susan Lucci looked absolutely amazing while channeling her iconic ‘All My Children’ character Erica Kane!

Susan Lucci, 73, continues to defy age as she looks just as amazing now as she did when she made her television debut fifty years ago! The Long Island native had All My Children fans all in a tizzy when she gave them a “dose” of her legendary character Erica Kane in a funny yet sexy Instagram video posted on Saturday, May 2. Susan took one step down her flight of stairs during the footage before turning to the camera and acting as if she had just been caught! Her performing skills may have been incredible but people also took notice of how gorgeous she looked as the Emmy-winner stunned in a pair of hot leather pants and black tank top with a ton of accessories to go along with. “You age in reverse. You are inspiring and a great comedienne,” one wrote in the comments section.

Leather appears to be an item that the mother-of-two enjoys wearing and we are here for it! Susan gave followers something to really appreciate durning their time in quarantine when she posted a flashback video of her riding a mechanical bull on The Dr. Oz show in pair of skintight black leather pants and a flowing bright red top with long sleeves. “Have a good laugh on me,” she captioned the hilarious clip.

But wait… it gets so much better than that. Susan defined what the word “unreal” is when she posted a photo of her in a sizzling white bathing suit in February. The snap, taken on the luxurious island of St. Bart’s, showed her walking around one of their sandy beaches with a big smile on her face while putting her enviable figure on display.

It hasn’t been all upbeat for Susan as of late. Tragedy unfortunately struck when her former AMC costar John Callahan died at the age of 66 last month. “John left us way too early — I am so grateful I got to work with him — I will always remember that ever-present twinkle in his eye,” she wrote in a heartbreaking dedication to him on IG.