Susan Lucci had no fear when she took the reigns of a mechanical bull in a throwback post from her time on ‘Dr. Oz’ she shared to her official Instagram account!

Ride ’em, cowgirl! Susan Lucci was more than ready to take on riding a mechanical bull during her appearance on The Dr. Oz Show one month ago and finally shared the footage with her legions of fans on Instagram. Captioning the video, “Flashback Friday—last month on Dr. Oz!!! Did you ever ride a mechanical bull?!!!” Susan showed off her own skill on the mechanical beast! In the video, the Daytime Emmy winning actress, 73, sported a pair of skintight black leather pants and a flowing bright red top with long sleeves. While Susan looked positively poised to take on the mechanical bull, her nerves told a slightly different story!

“Go slow,” Susan implored, after explaining how she would be taking on riding the mechanical bull. As soon as the bull started moving, rousing applause gave Susan the extra boost she needed to keep going! “She’s doing it! She’s doing it,” Dr. Mehmet Oz could be heard yelling near the control panel. As soon as the bull started moving faster, Susan yelled, “Oh no! Don’t turn it up!” Eventually, the wild ride the All My Children star was on quickly came to an end as Susan yelled, “I’m a wimp!” Contrary to Susan’s words, though, she is anything but a “wimp!”

“I’m in good health, I’m feeling great,” Susan shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife while attending the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection event in New York on Feb. 5, roughly two years after her heart condition diagnosis. “The night means a lot to me. I had no health issues, and then I did, and it was near fatal. Like most women, I thought, ‘This can’t be anything. These symptoms will go away. And besides, I have a day off tomorrow. I’ve got too much to do, I can’t do this,’” she explained about when she first started experiencing chest pains.

“But fortunately, I did listen to the symptoms and I’ve been lucky enough to hear other women talk about their symptoms — I’ve had the same thing. It’s like an elephant pushing on your chest. The one thing, I think, women don’t put themselves on their to-do list. We don’t. I was afraid that people would think I was overreacting because it can’t be anything. The doctor was brilliant, they did a CT scan and that’s how they found out,” she confessed. Susan, was diagnosed with a near-fatal heart condition in 2018 — two blocked cardiac arteries. But even while living with that health scare, Susan has shown in the time since that she is ready to grab anything that comes her way by the reigns and ride it out far more confidently than anything!