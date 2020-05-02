Jill Scott’s Fans Speculate She & Drake Dated After She Said He Was The ‘Wiggle In Her Giggle’

Jill Scott took to Instagram to give a shout-out to Drake and congratulate him on his new mixed tape by posting a smiling photo of the two of them with a mysterious cheeky caption.

Did Jill Scott, 48, date Drake, 33, back in the day? That’s the question that was on many fans’ minds after the singer admitted the rapper used to be “a wiggle in my giggle” in her latest congratulatory post to him, which she wrote in the caption for two pics she posted, including one of that showed the cover of one of his new releases and a throwback that showed them smiling and posing together. “Back when Drake was the wiggle in my giggle-white Lamborghini, Maserati @champagnepapi ❤️Respect and congratulations Doc,” the caption read.

It didn’t take long for fans to start speculating about what exactly Jill meant with her cheeky message and many of them seemed to think it mean the two had previously been more than friends. “Jill put that mic work on him😩,” one follower wrote while another wrote “😍 SUGA MAMA VIBES 🙌🏽.” “I’m just trying to figure out what’s going on in that statement 🤔,” another replied. “Yo wiggle to yo giggle what?” asked a fourth and another said “Drake definitely wanted her mic skills.”

Although Jill didn’t elaborate further on what exactly she meant with her caption, it’s clear to see that she’s super thrilled for the “Hotline Bling” crooner latest music release. The mixed tape, Dark Lane Demo Tapes, came out on May 1 and features some of his unreleased songs, songs from SoundCloud, and some new tracks. His next studio album, which he has yet to name, will be released later in the summer of 2020.

We’ll be on the lookout to see if Jill or Drake post anything else that may confirm what exactly she meant. In the meantime, we’ll just enjoy Drake’s new tunes!