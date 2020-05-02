Kim & Khloe Kardashian & More Stars Honor Gianna Bryant With Tributes On Her 14th Birthday

Kim & Khloe Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and more celebrities took to social media on May 1, Gianna Bryant’s birthday, to celebrate her life by sharing pics of themselves wearing a red bracelet made to honor her.

Gianna “Gigi” Bryant was remembered and celebrated by many celebrities and fans on May 1, what would have been her 14th birthday, and it was touching to see. Kim Kardashian, 39, Khloe Kardashian, 35, Jennifer Lopez, 50, and more high-profile stars took to their social media accounts to honor the late daughter of Kobe Bryant by showing off pics of themselves wearing a special red bracelet that has her name and birthdate on it in white text and adding special birthday messages to them. The bracelet was revealed by Gianna’s mom Vanessa Bryant, 37, on her Instagram early in the day and she announced they would be sold to honor the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation.

Khloe was one of the first ones to post a pic of herself wearing the bracelet and gave a kissing face to the camera. “Happy birthday Gigi!!! We all love you so much! #playgigisway,” Khloe started her message, referring to a hashtag Vanessa’s started to share Gigi’s positivity. “You always led with kindness and love. Today and everyday, thank you for inspiring us to be better.”

Kim shared a photo of herself wearing two of the bracelets and holding two of them and included a birthday wish to Gigi along with the same hashtag. Jennifer shared a cute family pic that showed all the members of her immediate family, including fiance Alex Rodriguez, 44, and her twins Max and Emme, 12, posing and smiling while wearing their bracelets. Mario Lopez, 46, and his wife Courtney Lopez, 37, also showed off a pic of themselves wearing their bracelets in honor of Gigi as well as Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James, 35, who referred to Gigi as his “niece”, Zendaya, 23, Lala Anthony, 38, and more.

It’s so nice to see so many celebs and social media users keeping Gigi’s spirit alive on her special day, just three months after her untimely passing from a helicopter crash with her dad and seven others. We’re sending love to Vanessa and all of Gigi’s family and friends as they continue to heal.