Kim & Khloe Kardashian & More Stars Honor Gianna Bryant With Tributes On Her 14th Birthday

Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Gianna Bryant
Shutterstock
Gianna Bryant sits on the shoulders of her father, Kobe Bryant, as they attend the women's soccer match between the United States and China, in San DiegoChina USA Women soccer, San Diego, USA
Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna who tragically died in a helicopter crash seen for the last time on Saturday at the Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. 25 Jan 2020 Pictured: Kobe Bryant and Gianna. Photo credit: RMG News/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA594919_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna who tragically died in a helicopter crash seen for the last time on Saturday at the Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. 25 Jan 2020 Pictured: Kobe Bryant and Gianna. Photo credit: RMG News/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA594919_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Former United States player Mia Hamm, second from left, stands with former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant, and his daughter Bianka Bella Bryant, before an international friendly soccer match against Ireland in Pasadena, Calif Ireland US Soccer, Pasadena, USA - 03 Aug 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Kim & Khloe Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and more celebrities took to social media on May 1, Gianna Bryant’s birthday, to celebrate her life by sharing pics of themselves wearing a red bracelet made to honor her.

Gianna “Gigi” Bryant was remembered and celebrated by many celebrities and fans on May 1, what would have been her 14th birthday, and it was touching to see. Kim Kardashian, 39, Khloe Kardashian, 35, Jennifer Lopez, 50, and more high-profile stars took to their social media accounts to honor the late daughter of Kobe Bryant by showing off pics of themselves wearing a special red bracelet that has her name and birthdate on it in white text and adding special birthday messages to them. The bracelet was revealed by Gianna’s mom Vanessa Bryant, 37, on her Instagram early in the day and she announced they would be sold to honor the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation.

Khloe was one of the first ones to post a pic of herself wearing the bracelet and gave a kissing face to the camera. “Happy birthday Gigi!!! We all love you so much! #playgigisway,” Khloe started her message, referring to a hashtag Vanessa’s started to share Gigi’s positivity. “You always led with kindness and love. Today and everyday, thank you for inspiring us to be better.”

Kim shared a photo of herself wearing two of the bracelets and holding two of them and included a birthday wish to Gigi along with the same hashtag. Jennifer shared a cute family pic that showed all the members of her immediate family, including fiance Alex Rodriguez, 44, and her twins Max and Emme, 12, posing and smiling while wearing their bracelets. Mario Lopez, 46, and his wife Courtney Lopez, 37, also showed off a pic of themselves wearing their bracelets in honor of Gigi as well as Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James, 35, who referred to Gigi as his “niece”, Zendaya, 23, Lala Anthony, 38, and more.

It’s so nice to see so many celebs and social media users keeping Gigi’s spirit alive on her special day, just three months after her untimely passing from a helicopter crash with her dad and seven others. We’re sending love to Vanessa and all of Gigi’s family and friends as they continue to heal.