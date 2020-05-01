Kylie Jenner Gushes Over Stormi With Adorable New Pic — ‘The Best Thing I’ve Ever Done’

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster cracked the most adorable smile in the youngster’s latest Instagram photo!

Oh my word could this be any more precious! Kylie Jenner, 22, gushed over her daughter Stormi Webster, 2, in a snap posted on Friday, May 1, that is almost too cute to handle. The beauty mogul wrapped her up in a towel for the photo but her sweet face could still be seen as she busted out an adorable smile that left millions in an emotional state. “The best thing i’ve ever done,” she wrote as the caption. “Stop the cuteness!”, family friend Malika Haqq, 37, wrote in the comments section. Malika joined Kylie in the world of motherhood on Saturday, March 14, when she welcomed her son Ace Flores with ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis, 32.

Kylie has treated her fans to a variety of pics and videos during her time in self-isolation that range from sweet to sexy and everything in between. Stormi brought out the sweeter side to her insanely popular Instagram page when her doting mother posted a clip of her squealing while watching the latest Trolls movie on Tuesday, April 29. They weren’t alone during the movie madness as Kylie’s BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou, 22, also joined in on the fun!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her longtime pal are known for putting their enviable figures on display while they party at the most fabulous of spots and in the comfort of their own homes. They did just that on Sunday, April 27, during a “night swim” where the girls laid by the pool in super skimpy bikinis. The video got even hotter when they sprayed themselves with Kylie Skin brand sunscreen for their followers to ogle over. Ooh la la!