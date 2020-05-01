Zonnique is torn between which song to release as her newest single. Tiny and Monica both share their input in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Friends & Family Hustle’ preview, and Reginae weighs in about being a celebrity kid.

Zonnique Pullins brings in mom Tiny, Monica, and Reginae Carter to get their thoughts on which song should be her new single. She plays “Born Winner,” which is a total jam. “Usually, my mom is extremely involved in getting writers or putting me in the studio with different people,” Zonnique says in this EXCLUSIVE preview. “This time around, it’s me doing it and bringing it to her. She just gives her input.”

The young singer also plays one of her slower songs, “Gotta Get Over You.” They’re two very different songs, so this decision is a tough one. “It’s okay for her to be at a crossroads trying to figure out what to do and how to do it,” Monica admits. “But be who you are. I fought for the things I wanted to do. My album cover for The Makings of Me, my mother hated it. But I saw that look and was like, ‘Imma try that.’ That’s it. That’s all.”

For Reginae, she loves seeing how Zonnique has “grown as an artist.” She adds, “I think as a celebrity kid it’s really hard to step out of your parent’s shadow, especially being Tameka’s daughter, Lil Wayne’s daughter. It’s hard for us to create our own lane, but we’re going to do it.”

Even though her friends and family have weighed in, Zonnique hasn’t made a decision just yet. She admits she’s more “conflicted” than ever and says she may just have people at her listening party vote on which song should be the first single. T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on VH1.