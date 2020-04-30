‘RHOC’ Cast Filming Season 15 Virtually & ‘Doing Their Own Glam’ While In Isolation

The ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ ladies are doing the best they can for the upcoming 15th season while remaining in quarantine.

The RHOC cast members are getting creative when it comes to doing anything they can for the show’s 15th season amid them and millions of others being stuck in self-isolation. “The ladies are starting to film virtual confessionals so not too much time lapses during filming and they’re keeping in touch as much as they can,” a source dished EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “The confessionals are about what’s been filmed so far, commenting on that. They’re doing their own glam and are being sent equipment to film.” Regardless the Bravo ladies are remaining upbeat that they’ll be able to film outside their homes in the not so distant future. “They’re hopeful to resume production in the upcoming months, but everyone’s still waiting.”

2020 has been a life-changing year in the RHOC world. Jaws dropped when two of its most iconic and long-running cast members: Vicki Gunvalson, 58, and Tamra Judge, 52, announced they were leaving the show back to back (Vicki first) in January. Vicki was with the Bravo series since it began back in 2006 with Tamra joining and remaining a full-time cast member starting in season 3. Lots of great news has happened for the “OG of the OC” recently as she launched her own podcast and revealed that her daughter Briana Culberson, 33, is expecting her third child with husband Ryan.

Things appear to be going well for another controversial twosome: Kelly Dodd, 44, and Shannon Beador, 55. The two rekindled their friendship recently after a horrific season between them that was riddled with tons of accusations and drama (like Kelly allegedly being involved in a sex train). They got together right before the coronavirus pandemic hit for a double date with their handsome boyfriends John Jannsen (Shannon) and Rick Leventhal (Kelly) in mid-March.

The ladies have also been staying quite busy during their time in self-isolation. Emily Simpson, 44, recently dished on how she’s trying her best to not gain the “quarantine 15” while indoors. Braunwyn Windham-Burke, 42, meanwhile, revealed all the items she’s stocked up on for her 7 kids!