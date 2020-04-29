How Miley Cyrus’ ‘SNL’ Performance Came Together With Cody Simpson Cheering Her On

Miley Cyrus took ‘Saturday Night Live’ by storm with her incredible rendition of Pink Floyd’s ‘Wish You Were Here,’ and her ‘cheerleader,’ Cody Simpson, was right there to bolster her confidence. Here’s how she made it happen.

Miley Cyrus is a professional when it comes to her craft and musical prowess. Those qualities came through full force during her April 25 appearance on Saturday Night Live, where she gave an emotional rendition of Pink Floyd‘s “Wish You Were Here.” What made her guest appearance a true triumph is that Miley brought the entire atmospheric performance together all on her own. “Miley figured out her SNL performance all by herself and Cody was just a cheerleader,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Miley is such a professional and knows so many people at SNL and NBC thanks to her work on The Voice that she knew she was in good hands.”

But Miley also knows herself as an artist and takes her “performances very seriously.” This particular performance was really “special for her because she knows so may people are hurting right now and she just wanted to shine some light on a dark situation,” the source went on. As her fans know, and the source confirmed, Miley “thrives in the live setting and though this was pre-taped they still filmed it as if it was live. She knew she needed to knock it out of the park and she is glad that she has received so many kudos for the performance.”

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Miley was able to make a pre-taped performance so magical, though. A secondary source described her as a “perfectionist,” who “knew what she wanted to convey with this one.” As for her beau of nearly seven months, Cody was there solely for support. “As much as she always appreciates Cody’s opinion and knows he has so much talent in his own right, they allow each other to be independent when it comes to their music,” the secondary source went on. Clearly, Cody recognized this as Miley’s moment, and let the spotlight shine on her talent.

“This was a very special moment for Miley and unlike the other times she’s performed on SNL,” the source noted. “She feels honored to have been a part of this because it’s a moment in time that will go down in the history books.” Since shutting down production due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, SNL has filmed two at-home episodes, with Miley’s performance appearing on the second. Miley’s rep was reached for comment.