‘RHOA’s Yovanna Momplaisir Says NeNe Leakes Was Chased Out Of The Reunion: ‘She’s Sweating Under Pressure’

Yovanna Momplaisir accused NeNe Leakes of constantly ‘getting up and walking off’ during the ‘RHOA’ reunion. She thought NeNe couldn’t take her castmates’ heat!

There was no stage to run off from during The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s first ever virtual reunion. And yet, Yovanna Momplaisir claims that NeNe Leakes still had to step away from the drama — often! After the ladies faced each other through their computer screens on April 23, Yovanna happily spilled even more behind-the-scenes details (AKA, how NeNe faced her castmates) during the tense Season 12 reunion.

Yovanna EXCLUSIVELY confirmed to HollywoodLife that a handful of RHOA stars “gave it” to NeNe. They didn’t back down from giving their two cents after NeNe found herself feuding with multiple co-stars like Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss (either on-screen or off-screen). “That’s probably why [NeNe] kept getting up and walking off,” Yovanna added during our interview on April 26. “She got she got ran out of her own house. Okay? She got ran out of her her own quote unquote, house.”

As for what (allegedly) drove NeNe outside her door, Yovanna claimed that she was “sweating under pressure.” Yovanna even accused NeNe of choosing to “leave and not address anything” during her “entire segment with [NeNe],” since they are wrapped up in their own feud on social media! You can learn more details about that beef, here.

Kandi also hopped on for an EXCLUSIVE Instagram Live session with HollywoodLife after the reunion, and she had similar things to report! “[NeNe’s] probably not going to be talking to me or anybody else for awhile,” Kandi told us on April 23. However, she found the overall reunion to be “aggressive” and recalled that there was “so much screaming and yelling.”

Meanwhile, Kenya told us in another EXCLUSIVE interview that she’d be bringing “receipts” so that she could expose NeNe “for the person she really is.” Well, by the sounds of it, we’ll be bracing ourselves for a climactic reunion when it airs Part One on May 10.