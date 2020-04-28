Gabrielle Union Confesses She Once Told Stephen & Ayesha Curry To Break Up

Gabrielle Union took to Instagram Live to cheekily reveal the moment she told Ayesha and Stephen Curry to call it quits before their marriage because she believed the likelihood of their relationship working out was ‘very low’.

Gabrielle Union, 47, had a very funny moment on Instagram Live when she recalled the time she told married friends Ayesha Curry, 31, and Stephen Curry, 32, that they should “break up” in the beginning stages of their relationship. The actress couldn’t help but laugh when she discussed the situation while having a fun time with the lovebirds as well as her husband Dwyane Wade, 38, during the recent livestream. Although the couples were physically separated while in quarantine, reminiscing on the memorable moment, which happened at Stephen’s 25th birthday party, was one of the many ways they were able to feel connected.

“I was like, ‘You guys, the likelihood of this working out is very low’,” Gabrielle said about the advice she gave Ayesha and Stephen, who have now been married for eight years, back then. ” ‘You should just break up now and have sex with other people.’ I used different language but is that not what I told y’all both?” Ayesha then though back on the moment. “You looked at me and said, ‘How old are you? … Okay …’ ” she said to Gabrielle while laughing. “Precisely, because I was a thot,” Gabrielle joked back. At that point, Dwyane chimed in to apologize and say, “That’s not who we are anymore” but Gabrielle didn’t stop there and teased that she “still might give the same advice.”

Like Ayesha and Stephen, who share daughters Riley, 7, and Ryan, 4, and son Canon, 1, Gabrielle and Dwyane have come a long way since those days when she gave the bold dating advice. They got hitched in 2014 and welcomed their adorable daughter Kaavia via surrogate in Nov. 2018. Dwyane also has a daughter Zaya, 12, and sons Zaire, 18, and Xavier, 6.

Gabrielle Union recalls the advice she gave to a young Steph and Ayesha Curry lol pic.twitter.com/C43wN24oSk — Ayesha Curry Updates (@AyeshaHive) April 26, 2020

We’re glad to see Gabrielle, Dwyane, Ayesha, and Stephen staying cheerful and healthy during this time in the world and we hope to see more cute videos of them having funny times soon!